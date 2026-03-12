Tumm Se Tumm Tak 9th February 2026: Arya's Heartbreak as Anu & Dr. Mohit's Wedding Invite Arrives! (2026)

Heartbreak and Invitation: Arya's Dilemma in Tumm Se Tumm Tak's February 9, 2026 Episode

The latest episode of the popular Zee TV show Tumm Se Tumm Tak, produced by LSD Studio, delivers a dramatic twist as Arya finds himself in a heart-wrenching situation. On February 9, 2026, viewers will witness the emotional aftermath of Arya's encounter with Anu and Dr. Mohit's wedding invitation.

In this captivating episode, titled '217,' the story unfolds as follows:

Anu, played by Niharika Chouksey, senses Arya's (Sharad Kelkar) presence at her engagement ceremony. Despite Arya's silent departure, Anu calls out for him. However, before she can meet Dr. Mohit, Arya leaves, consumed by a wave of emotions. Later, Arya returns home, visibly drunk and shattered, indicating the depth of his heartbreak.

The episode begins with Anu and Dr. Mohit, played by Niharika Chouksey and Sharad Kelkar respectively, preparing for their wedding. Dr. Mohit insists that Anu invite Arya to their special day, and they arrive at Arya's office. Amidst a tense atmosphere, Dr. Mohit presents the invitation, leaving Arya in a state of shock and heartbreak. Despite the awkwardness, Dr. Mohit insists that Arya attend, even asking Anu to request his presence as her boss.

Anu, witnessing Arya's pain, asks him to attend the wedding, further deepening his emotional turmoil. The question remains: Will Arya accept the invitation and attend the wedding, or will this be a turning point in the story? The show, known for its refreshing love story between individuals with contrasting backgrounds, continues to captivate audiences with its emotional depth and intriguing plot twists.

The show's cast includes Niharika Chouksey and Sharad Kelkar, who bring their characters' complexities to life. As the story unfolds, viewers will be eager to see how Arya navigates this challenging situation and whether he finds closure or faces further heartache.

Tumm Se Tumm Tak, produced by Prateek Sharma's LSD Studio, is a testament to the power of storytelling, keeping viewers engaged and invested in the lives of its characters.

