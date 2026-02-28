Tumbler Ridge School Shooting: Students Won't Return to Site (2026)

Tumbler Ridge students will not return to their current school site following a mass shooting that took place last week, the local school district has announced. The district's priority is to ensure student safety and well-being, and the existing school building will not be reopened. In a letter to families, the superintendent, Christy Fennell, stated that the plan is to move forward without returning to the current high school site. This decision comes as a response to the tragic shooting in Tumbler Ridge, where a teenager killed eight people, including themselves. The community is still reeling from the tragedy, and the school district's focus is on providing support and stability for students and families. Larry Neufeld, the BC Conservative MLA for Peace River South, expressed the community's concern about the prospect of students returning to the affected building. He emphasized the importance of emotional and physical safety, stating that children should not be forced to return to a place that could trigger trauma. The district has assured that portable classrooms and other accommodations will be provided to ensure a safe and supportive environment for students. The community recreation centre remains open daily, offering a safe space for students and families to gather and process their emotions. The investigation into the shooting continues, with over 80 students, educators, and first responders interviewed so far. Autopsies are expected to be completed by the end of the weekend, and the RCMP continues to process the school and a nearby residence. The recent memorials and vigils have provided an important space for grief and connection, allowing people to process their emotions and find support. As the community moves forward, the school district's priority is to create a safe and healing environment for all involved.