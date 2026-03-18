Tulsa Shootout CHAOS! Driver THROWS Helmet at 13-Year-Old After Wreck! (2026)

Tulsa Shootout: Dustin Bottoms' Emotional Reaction to a Wreck

The Tulsa Shootout witnessed an intense moment as Dustin Bottoms, a seasoned racer, encountered a challenging situation. After being spun off the track by 13-year-old Tate Gurney, Bottoms' emotions escalated. Despite the HANS device still attached to his helmet, Bottoms attempted to throw it at Gurney, a move that could have had serious consequences. Thankfully, no one was injured in this incident.

The race's competitive nature is evident as Gurney, starting from P10, finished P2 in the heat race, gaining passing points. Noah Carpenter secured the win, showcasing his skill by moving from P7 to P1. The event highlights the high-stakes nature of racing, especially when adults compete against minors.

The Tulsa Shootout's reputation for thrilling racing and numerous flips was further solidified with a spectacular crash involving Gabe Zahner. The car flipped, soared into the air, and landed in a dumpster, showcasing the unpredictable nature of stock car racing. Despite the excitement, Zahner emerged unharmed, and the incident was captured in a replay, providing a thrilling experience for viewers.

The Tulsa Shootout promises an exhilarating day filled with intense racing and unexpected moments, leaving spectators on the edge of their seats.