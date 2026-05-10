Tua Tagovailoa's Future with the Dolphins: Trade or Release? | NFL Insider Analysis (2026)

The future of Tua Tagovailoa with the Miami Dolphins is shrouded in uncertainty, and the team's next move could have a significant impact on their cap space and roster dynamics. But here's the twist: it's a decision that might divide opinions among fans and experts alike.

Speculation has been rife that the Dolphins could release Tagovailoa, their former starting quarterback, in the coming months. However, according to three sources close to the situation, the team's preferred option would be to trade him rather than let him go.

The Dolphins have been contemplating their options, and while keeping Tagovailoa is still on the table, it's not the most probable outcome. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport expressed his surprise at the possibility of Tua remaining in Miami, indicating a potential shift in the team's plans.

But here's where it gets controversial: If the Dolphins do decide to part ways with Tagovailoa, the timing of the move becomes crucial. The team is hesitant to take a substantial cap hit by releasing him prematurely. Instead, they're exploring all other options first.

Tagovailoa's $54 million salary for the upcoming season is guaranteed, which could justify keeping him as a backup or even competing for the starting role. With Quinn Ewers already on the roster and another quarterback potentially joining through the draft or free agency, the Dolphins have a decision to make.

If Tagovailoa remains with the Dolphins next season, his cap hit would be a staggering $56.2 million. However, there's a catch. If he's still on the roster on March 13, $3 million of his 2027 salary becomes guaranteed, and another $17 million would be guaranteed on the third day of the 2027 league year.

Overthecap.com's Jason Fitzgerald clarified that the $3 million guarantee shouldn't influence the Dolphins' decision to release him by March 13, as it's a relatively small amount and would be offset by his future contract with another team.

The Dolphins' cap hit scenarios for the 2026 season are as follows:

1. A massive $99.2 million if Tagovailoa is cut before June 1.

2. $45.2 million if he's traded before June 1, with no cap hit in 2027, making it a more appealing option than keeping him.

3. $67.4 million if he's cut after June 1, with an additional $31.8 million on the 2027 cap, but Miami would receive a credit for his earnings with another team in 2026.

4. $13.4 million if traded after June 1, with the remaining $31.8 million on the 2027 cap, due to the timing of the trade.

And this is the part most people miss: There's no 'post-June 1 trade designation' in the NFL, so a trade after this date would have different financial implications.

The ideal scenario for the Dolphins might be a trade before June 1, allowing them to manage their cap hit in the 2026 season. However, finding a trade partner willing to take on Tagovailoa's contract could be challenging unless the Dolphins agree to pay a substantial portion of his salary, as Rapoport suggested.

The Dolphins could sweeten the deal by offering a second-day draft pick, but this would be a tough decision for the new regime, who highly value their draft picks. The silver lining is that if they pay a large chunk of Tagovailoa's salary to facilitate a trade, it won't affect their salary cap, and they might even gain a late-round draft pick.

New offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik believes in Tagovailoa's ability to bounce back, praising his resilience during a difficult 2025 season. Despite leading the NFL in passer rating in 2022 and passing yards in 2023, Tagovailoa was benched for the final three games of the 2025 season after a dip in performance.

As the Dolphins navigate this complex situation, one thing is clear: their decision will have significant consequences for the team's future. Will they find a trade partner, or will they keep Tua and hope for a resurgence? The coming months will reveal the answer, and it's a storyline that will undoubtedly spark passionate debates among NFL enthusiasts.