Tua Tagovailoa's Future with the Dolphins: Trade or Release? | NFL Insider Analysis (2026)

The future of Tua Tagovailoa with the Miami Dolphins is shrouded in uncertainty, and the team's next move could have a significant impact on their cap space and roster dynamics. But here's the twist: it's a decision that might divide opinions among fans and experts alike.

Speculation has been rife that the Dolphins could release Tagovailoa, their former starting quarterback, in the coming months. However, according to three sources close to the situation, the team's preferred option would be to trade him rather than let him go.

The Dolphins have been contemplating their options, and while keeping Tagovailoa is still on the table, it's not the most probable outcome. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport expressed his surprise at the possibility of Tua remaining in Miami, indicating a potential shift in the team's plans.

But here's where it gets controversial: If the Dolphins do decide to part ways with Tagovailoa, the timing of the move becomes crucial. The team is hesitant to take a substantial cap hit by releasing him prematurely. Instead, they're exploring all other options first.

See Also
Michigan Basketball's Big Win: 4 Key Insights from the Spartans' DownfallUFC 325: Diego Lopes' Injury and Volkanovski's Dominant WinKlint Kubiak's NFL Journey: From Vikings to Seahawks, Now a Top Head Coaching CandidateNBA Trade Deadline 2026: Tracking Giannis, Ja Morant, and More

Tagovailoa's $54 million salary for the upcoming season is guaranteed, which could justify keeping him as a backup or even competing for the starting role. With Quinn Ewers already on the roster and another quarterback potentially joining through the draft or free agency, the Dolphins have a decision to make.

If Tagovailoa remains with the Dolphins next season, his cap hit would be a staggering $56.2 million. However, there's a catch. If he's still on the roster on March 13, $3 million of his 2027 salary becomes guaranteed, and another $17 million would be guaranteed on the third day of the 2027 league year.

Overthecap.com's Jason Fitzgerald clarified that the $3 million guarantee shouldn't influence the Dolphins' decision to release him by March 13, as it's a relatively small amount and would be offset by his future contract with another team.

See Also
New England Patriots' Quick Rebuild: Rise to Super Bowl Underscores Shifting AFC Landscape

The Dolphins' cap hit scenarios for the 2026 season are as follows:
1. A massive $99.2 million if Tagovailoa is cut before June 1.
2. $45.2 million if he's traded before June 1, with no cap hit in 2027, making it a more appealing option than keeping him.
3. $67.4 million if he's cut after June 1, with an additional $31.8 million on the 2027 cap, but Miami would receive a credit for his earnings with another team in 2026.
4. $13.4 million if traded after June 1, with the remaining $31.8 million on the 2027 cap, due to the timing of the trade.

And this is the part most people miss: There's no 'post-June 1 trade designation' in the NFL, so a trade after this date would have different financial implications.

The ideal scenario for the Dolphins might be a trade before June 1, allowing them to manage their cap hit in the 2026 season. However, finding a trade partner willing to take on Tagovailoa's contract could be challenging unless the Dolphins agree to pay a substantial portion of his salary, as Rapoport suggested.

The Dolphins could sweeten the deal by offering a second-day draft pick, but this would be a tough decision for the new regime, who highly value their draft picks. The silver lining is that if they pay a large chunk of Tagovailoa's salary to facilitate a trade, it won't affect their salary cap, and they might even gain a late-round draft pick.

New offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik believes in Tagovailoa's ability to bounce back, praising his resilience during a difficult 2025 season. Despite leading the NFL in passer rating in 2022 and passing yards in 2023, Tagovailoa was benched for the final three games of the 2025 season after a dip in performance.

As the Dolphins navigate this complex situation, one thing is clear: their decision will have significant consequences for the team's future. Will they find a trade partner, or will they keep Tua and hope for a resurgence? The coming months will reveal the answer, and it's a storyline that will undoubtedly spark passionate debates among NFL enthusiasts.

Tua Tagovailoa's Future with the Dolphins: Trade or Release? | NFL Insider Analysis (2026)

References

Top Articles
Kid Rock Kicks Off 'Freedom 250 Tour' with Apache Helicopter Ride & Pete Hegseth!
Narnia: The Magician's Nephew - Official Trailer | Netflix
Trump's Gas Price Crisis: Running Out of Solutions
Latest Posts
Adam Thomas vs. ITV: Accusations of Exploitation and the Potential Fallout
Raye's Grammy Predictions: Why Her Breakthrough is a Game-Changer
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Dan Stracke

Last Updated:

Views: 5756

Rating: 4.2 / 5 (43 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Dan Stracke

Birthday: 1992-08-25

Address: 2253 Brown Springs, East Alla, OH 38634-0309

Phone: +398735162064

Job: Investor Government Associate

Hobby: Shopping, LARPing, Scrapbooking, Surfing, Slacklining, Dance, Glassblowing

Introduction: My name is Dan Stracke, I am a homely, gleaming, glamorous, inquisitive, homely, gorgeous, light person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.