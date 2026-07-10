Tu Yaa Main: Valentine's Day Survival Thriller - Official Advance Booking Open! (2026)

Get ready to rethink your Valentine’s Day plans—because Tu Yaa Main is here to swap roses and romance for adrenaline and edge-of-your-seat thrills. But here’s where it gets controversial: Is this survival thriller the perfect date night or a recipe for relationship disaster? With advance bookings now open ahead of its February 13, 2026, release, the film is daring audiences to trade traditional lovey-dovey outings for a ‘DateFright’ experience that blends romance, suspense, and a very unexpected predator—a crocodile. Yes, you read that right.

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar and starring Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor, Tu Yaa Main is anything but your typical Valentine’s release. The film’s quirky promotional video has already gone viral, featuring the crocodile itself booking tickets for the first show—a playful yet chilling teaser that sets the tone for its unique mix of danger and dark humor. And this is the part most people miss: It’s not just about the thrills; the film dives into complex interpersonal dynamics, making it a mirror for today’s youth navigating love and survival in a contemporary setting.

Produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the Colour Yellow banner, in collaboration with Bhanushali Studios Limited, Tu Yaa Main is marketed as a mood-driven, high-stakes adventure. Its promotional campaign has been a masterclass in building curiosity, from a gripping teaser and hard-hitting trailer to the soulful track ‘Aankhein Chaar.’ Each piece hints at the emotional and physical challenges the characters face, keeping the plot tightly under wraps while fueling speculation.

Here’s the bold question: Can a film that replaces candlelit dinners with crocodile-induced panic actually redefine date night? Or is it a risky gamble that might leave some viewers—and couples—divided? With advance bookings live and the release date looming, Tu Yaa Main is poised to test whether audiences are ready to face their fears, both on-screen and off. So, will you take the plunge? Let us know in the comments—are you team ‘DateFright’ or team traditional romance?

Also Read: Photos: Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav snapped promoting Tu Yaa Main

More Pages: Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection

Tags: Adarsh Gourav, Advance Booking, Bollywood, Box-Office, News, Shanaya Kapoor, Social Media, Tu Yaa Main, Tu Yaa Main Release Date, Valentine's Day, Valentine's Day 2026

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