Trundle ABBA Festival: Glitter, Glamour & Pure Pop Joy in Rural Australia! (2026)

The Trundle ABBA Festival: A Pop-Filled, Community-Boosting Extravaganza

In the heart of regional Australia, a tiny town named Trundle transforms into a dazzling spectacle of pop music and pure joy. This year, after a brief hiatus, the Trundle ABBA Festival returned with its signature flair, attracting visitors from across New South Wales and beyond. But what makes this festival truly unique? It's not just the tribute acts or the glittery atmosphere; it's the community spirit and the economic boost it brings to this farming town.

A Quirky Idea, A Regional Success Story

The festival's origins are a testament to the power of community initiative. In 2012, residents of Trundle, a town known for its wheat fields and sunsets, took a chance on an odd concept: celebrating a Swedish supergroup in a place better suited for silos than sequins. This unique idea quickly gained traction, and the festival grew into one of country Australia's most beloved events, attracting around 6,000 people at its peak.

However, the festival faced challenges in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic, bad weather, and financial issues threatened its existence. Last year, the Parkes Shire Council ended its funding, leading to the cancellation of the event. Yet, the festival's spirit refused to be dampened.

A Community's Resilience and New Management

The Trundle ABBA Festival's return this year is a testament to the resilience of the local community. When the festival's coordinator, Gary Crowley, received an SOS, a local community group stepped up to save the day. With their help, the festival was reborn, proving that even in the face of adversity, the power of community can prevail.

Dancing in the Street: A Playful Extravaganza

This year's festival was a celebration of playfulness and joy. One of the highlights was a world record attempt for the most people dancing to 'Dancing Queen' in the main street. The atmosphere was electric, with couples renewing their wedding vows to the soundtrack of 'I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do'. This unique tradition adds a layer of romance and fun to the festival, making it a memorable experience for all.

Economic Benefits and Community Pride

Beyond the festivities, the Trundle ABBA Festival has a significant economic impact on the region. It attracts visitors, boosts local businesses, and brings much-needed attention to a community that often struggles to stay visible. The festival is like a mini-harvest for the town, filling the showground and the pub with life and laughter.

A Global Attraction

What makes the Trundle ABBA Festival truly special is its uniqueness. As Gary Crowley emphasizes, it's the only ABBA festival in the world, and it's right here in Trundle. This festival has become a bucket-list item for many, attracting visitors from far and wide, including Western Australia, Darwin, Adelaide, Townsville, and Melbourne. It's a testament to the power of community and the enduring appeal of pop music.

In conclusion, the Trundle ABBA Festival is more than just a celebration of music; it's a celebration of community, resilience, and the joy of life. It's a reminder that even in the face of challenges, the power of a shared experience can bring people together and create lasting memories.