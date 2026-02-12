TrumpRx: Revolutionizing Prescription Drug Prices in the US (2026)

The White House has launched a revolutionary initiative, TrumpRx, an online pharmaceutical platform offering a wide range of medications, including GLP-1 weight loss drugs, at significantly reduced prices. This move aims to address the rising cost of prescription drugs in the United States. President Donald Trump announced the launch during a press event, emphasizing the potential savings and health benefits for Americans. The site, accessible from tonight, is a direct-to-consumer, government-operated market, allowing Americans to purchase prescription drugs at discounted rates. TrumpRx will provide access to dozens of commonly used prescription drugs, with a focus on GLP-1 medications, such as Ozempic and Wegovy, which will be available at a fraction of their original prices. This initiative is part of Trump's 'most favored nations' pricing scheme, ensuring that Americans pay the lowest possible prices for medications, while potentially increasing costs in other nations. The President's efforts to tackle prescription drug prices have faced challenges in the past, including legal battles with drug companies, but the TrumpRx website is a significant step towards making medications more affordable for low-income Americans. The initiative also includes plans to address insurance premiums and over-the-counter medication accessibility, aiming to reduce the overall cost of healthcare for Americans.

