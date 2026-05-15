Trump threatens military action on Iran missiles, nuclear program (2026)

A potential military showdown looms as Donald Trump takes a hardline stance on Iran's missile and nuclear programs. While meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida, Trump revealed progress on his Gaza peace plan, but the real controversy lies in his threat of military action.

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Gaza Winter Crisis: Are Tents Provided to Palestinians Sufficient?

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Trump threatens military action on Iran missiles, nuclear program (2026)

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