Is the tide turning against Trump on tariffs? The US Supreme Court's recent ruling has dealt a significant blow to President Trump's economic and geopolitical agenda. The court found that Trump had unlawfully used executive powers to impose global tariffs, marking the first time it struck down a major policy from his second term. This ruling has far-reaching implications for Trump, the US Constitution, and the global economy. Stephanie Rickard, a professor of political economy at the London School of Economics, explains that the decision reinforces a longstanding constitutional principle: taxation falls within the remit of Congress. Trump's unprecedented tariff policies, which have been met with pushback from Congress and the public, have sparked a debate about the limits of presidential power. As the cost of living crisis intensifies in the US, public opinion is turning against these tariffs. The ruling is an undeniable defeat for Trump, as he can no longer threaten countries with tariffs under this particular piece of legislation. However, the administration will likely seek other statutes in US law to impose tariffs. The upcoming midterm elections in November will also play a crucial role in shaping the political impact of these tariffs. Meanwhile, across the world, there is widespread confusion about what Trump's announcements actually mean. For some countries, Trump's latest flat tariff policy could prove beneficial, while for others, it could represent a worse deal. As the situation unfolds, most countries and businesses are employing a wait-and-see approach, recognizing that no one wins from a trade war.
Trump Tariffs: Supreme Court Ruling and Its Impact on the US and Global Economy (2026)
Article information
Author: Edwin Metz
Last Updated:
Views: 6468
Rating: 4.8 / 5 (58 voted)
Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Edwin Metz
