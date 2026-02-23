Trump's Wrestling Connection: Fans Chant 'F*** ICE' at AEW Event (2026)

The wrestling world is in an uproar, and it's all because of President Trump's immigration policies. The crowd at a recent Las Vegas wrestling event made their feelings known, and it was a powerful display of dissent.

As the legendary Brody King entered the ring for his highly anticipated match, the atmosphere shifted. The fans, in a unified voice, began chanting, "F*** ICE!" The chant grew louder, surprising even the wrestlers themselves. MJF, known for his charismatic persona, was taken aback, while King, a native of Los Angeles, nodded in agreement. Even the commentator was momentarily silenced by the crowd's passionate outcry.

Brody King has been vocal about his anti-ICE stance. Last year, during a crackdown in his hometown, he wore an "Abolish ICE" T-shirt, making his position clear. King's actions didn't stop there; he organized a fundraiser for families affected by raids in Minnesota, raising an impressive $60,000. His signature sign-off, "F*** ICE," leaves no doubt about his sentiments.

But here's where it gets interesting: Trump's relationship with professional wrestling is unique among political figures. It's a bond that spans decades, starting with his connections to Vince McMahon, the former WWE boss. In the late 1980s, Trump Plaza in Atlantic City hosted WrestleMania IV and V, solidifying WWE's mainstream appeal and giving Trump a foothold in the wrestling world.

Trump's ties to the wrestling industry remained strong as he entered politics. Linda McMahon, Vince's wife and a former WWE executive, became a major Trump donor and later served in his administration. She held key positions, including administrator of the Small Business Administration and, in his second term, education secretary.

And this is the part most people miss: WWE legend Triple H, or Paul Levesque, made an appearance at the White House last July. He arrived in his signature style, spitting water as he entered, in his role as the company's Chief Content Officer. The occasion? The signing of an executive order to reinstate the Presidential Fitness Test in American schools.

So, what do you think? Is this a surprising turn of events, or just another day in the complex world of politics and entertainment? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments; we'd love to hear your perspective on this unique intersection of wrestling and politics.

