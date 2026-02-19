Trump's Visa Ban: Major Sporting Events Get Exemptions (2026)

In a bold move, the Trump administration has unveiled a list of 'major sporting events' that will be exempt from the US visa ban, creating a unique opportunity for athletes and coaches from nearly 40 countries to participate in these prestigious competitions. But here's where it gets controversial... while athletes and their support staff are granted this exemption, foreign spectators, media, and sponsors are still subject to the ban.

The State Department's cable, sent to all US embassies and consulates, outlines a comprehensive list of sporting events that will allow athletes and coaches to travel to the US. This includes the upcoming 2026 World Cup and 2028 Olympic Games, as well as a range of collegiate and professional sports leagues and associations.

However, the cable clarifies that only a select few travelers for these events will qualify for the exception, leaving many foreign spectators and media outlets disappointed.

Donald Trump's administration has been tightening US entry standards for foreigners through a series of immigration and travel bans, but at the same time, they've been working to ensure that athletes and fans can attend these major sporting events.

Trump's proclamation on December 16, 2020, banned the issuance of visas to citizens of 39 countries and the Palestinian Authority, but it carved out an exception for athletes and staff participating in the World Cup, Olympics, and other major sporting events. The decision on which events would be covered was delegated to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The cable released on Wednesday provides clarity on the events that are exempt, including all competitions and qualifying events for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, Pan-American Games, and Special Olympics. It also covers events hosted or endorsed by various sports governing bodies, such as FIFA, the International Military Sports Council, and the National Collegiate Athletic Association. Additionally, US professional sports leagues like the NFL, NBA, MLB, and many more are included in the exemption.

The cable suggests that other events and leagues could be added to this list in the future.

Of the 39 countries affected by the visa ban, a full travel ban applies to 18 nations, while a partial ban is in place for citizens of 21 countries.

