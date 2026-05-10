Trump's Venezuela Oil Deal Fails: Why Big Oil is Staying Away (2026)

Trump's Venezuela Oil Deal Hits a Wall: CEOs Unconvinced Despite Bold Promises

'Uninvestable' is the word on everyone's lips. President Trump's ambitious plan to revive Venezuela's oil industry and secure its reserves has hit a major roadblock. In a high-stakes meeting, top executives from leading oil companies, including Chevron, ExxonMobil, and European giants, were not ready to bite.

The gathering at the White House was a pivotal moment in Trump's controversial involvement in Venezuela's affairs. With a bold vision to integrate the economies of the two energy powerhouses, Trump announced that the interim Venezuelan government had handed over a staggering 30 million barrels of oil, worth a month's production. But this is where it gets tricky: the CEOs were not convinced.

One by one, the oil executives, while polite, refrained from making any substantial commitments. They were well aware of the country's socialist government and its history of seizing private assets. ExxonMobil's CEO, Darren Woods, bluntly stated that Venezuela is 'uninvestable' in its current state. This powerful statement highlights the core issue: the lack of trust in Venezuela's legal and commercial environment.

ExxonMobil, once a major player in Venezuela, had its assets seized twice, leading to an outstanding debt of $12 billion. Chevron, the only U.S. oil company still operating there, also expressed caution. Vice Chair Mike Nelson emphasized Chevron's historical presence but stopped short of promising expansion.

Trump's administration has been assertive, taking control of Venezuela's oil sales and engineering a production handover. But the CEOs' skepticism remains. Trump offered security guarantees, but the question lingers: Is Venezuela a safe bet for these oil giants?

Trump's response? A subtle threat, suggesting there are others eager to step in. But is this a fair ultimatum? As the U.S. asserts its influence, the future of Venezuela's oil industry hangs in the balance, leaving room for intense debate and differing opinions.