Trump's Tylenol Warning Debunked: No Link to Autism, Say Researchers (2026)

Imagine being a pregnant woman, already navigating a sea of dos and don'ts, only to be told by a former president to 'fight like hell' against a common pain reliever like Tylenol. But here's where it gets controversial... Despite Donald Trump’s stark warning linking Tylenol to autism, a groundbreaking study has just flipped the script entirely. And this is the part most people miss: the science simply doesn’t back up the claim.

In September, Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. made headlines by urging pregnant women to avoid Tylenol, citing a supposed connection to autism. Boldly, they framed this as a matter of urgent public health, yet the scientific community was quick to point out the lack of robust evidence supporting their claims. Fast forward to now, and a team of researchers from the U.K., Italy, and Sweden has published what’s being hailed as the most comprehensive analysis to date in The Lancet Obstetrics, Gynaecology, & Women’s Health. Their verdict? No link exists between acetaminophen (the active ingredient in Tylenol) and autism, ADHD, or intellectual disabilities during pregnancy.

But why does this matter so much? Untreated fevers or pain during pregnancy can pose serious risks to both mother and baby. Dr. Francesco D’Antonio, one of the study’s authors, revealed that Trump’s warning sparked panic among expectant mothers, flooding his team with calls and emails from worried women. The study’s goal, in part, was to clear up this confusion and reassure parents-to-be. As Dr. Asma Khalil, another author, put it, acetaminophen remains the go-to treatment for pain or fever during pregnancy—a stance echoed by the study’s ‘gold-standard evidence review’ label from The Lancet.

Here’s where it gets even more intriguing... The researchers meticulously sifted through thousands of studies, applying three rigorous methods to ensure accuracy. They excluded flawed research, such as self-reported data or studies lacking clear health outcome definitions. Only 43 studies made the cut, and even the most robust among them—comparing siblings exposed and unexposed to Tylenol in utero—found no connection to neurodevelopmental disorders. David Mandell, a psychiatry professor at the University of Pennsylvania, praised the study’s rigor, stating, ‘I don’t think there’s a better way to analyze the data.’

But not everyone is convinced. A Health and Human Services (HHS) official criticized the study, claiming it was biased toward showing no association. HHS pointed to a 2023 review by Dr. Andrea Baccarelli of Harvard, which did find a link between Tylenol use and autism. However, critics argue that Baccarelli’s work didn’t account for confounding factors and examined far fewer studies. Trump has since doubled down on his stance, posting on Truth Social, ‘Pregnant Women, DON’T USE TYLENOL UNLESS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY.’ Yet, even the FDA’s warning to physicians was more measured, advising to ‘minimize’ acetaminophen use while still calling it the safest over-the-counter option.

So, where does this leave us? Autism researchers like Alycia Halladay, chief science officer at the Autism Science Foundation, insist the debate is over. ‘There was never a relationship between acetaminophen and autism,’ she said. ‘We can stop talking about this now and focus on what does cause autism.’

