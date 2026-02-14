Trump's Truth Social Post Sparks Outrage: Obamas Depicted as Monkeys (2026)

A shocking incident has unfolded on social media, sparking widespread outrage and raising serious concerns about the normalization of racism. US President Donald Trump, known for his controversial statements and actions, has crossed a line by sharing a video on his platform that depicts former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama as monkeys.

The video, shared on Truth Social, is part of a series of posts promoting election conspiracy theories. It includes a scene where the smiling faces of the Obamas are superimposed onto primates, a clear racist portrayal. This incident has ignited a firestorm of criticism, with many questioning the motives behind such a depiction.

But here's where it gets controversial: the White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, defended the post, stating it was a meme video depicting Trump as the "King of the Jungle." She urged the media to focus on issues that matter to the public. However, this explanation has done little to quell the backlash.

The post has drawn criticism from across the political spectrum, including from Republican Senator Tim Scott, who described it as "the most racist thing" he's seen. Democratic leaders have branded Trump as "vile" and "unhinged," calling for Republicans to denounce his bigotry.

And this is the part most people miss: Trump's history of personal attacks and incendiary rhetoric, especially towards the Obamas, is not new. He has a long track record of using racist language, including comparing immigrants to "poison" and referring to majority-Black nations as "shithole countries."

Trump's campaign in 2024 echoed similar sentiments, with language reminiscent of Adolf Hitler's dehumanizing rhetoric towards Jews. These incidents highlight a disturbing pattern of behavior that many believe should not be tolerated, especially from a sitting president.

The question remains: How far is too far when it comes to political discourse and the use of social media platforms? Should there be stricter guidelines to prevent such incidents, or is it a matter of personal responsibility and the consequences that follow?

