Trump's Tech Corps: Promoting American AI and Soft Power Abroad (2026)

Amid rising competition with China, the U.S. government is leveraging the Peace Corps, a symbol of American soft power and diplomacy, to expand its global influence in artificial intelligence. The White House has unveiled the 'Tech Corps' initiative, a specialized program within the Peace Corps, aimed at promoting American AI solutions abroad and assisting partner nations in adopting cutting-edge technology.

The Tech Corps will recruit, train, and deploy volunteers with technical expertise, including engineers and graduates in STEM fields, to provide crucial support for the implementation of American AI systems, particularly at the application layer. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to maintain U.S. dominance in advanced technologies globally, as outlined in a Trump administration executive order from July.

The Peace Corps, an independent U.S. government agency, has launched a dedicated website for the Tech Corps, accepting applications on a rolling basis. Volunteers will be sent to countries participating in the AI Exports Program, which aims to secure the global supply chain for silicon-based technologies. India, for instance, has been welcomed into the program by the Commerce Department, and is expected to be among the participating nations.

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The Tech Corps volunteers will serve abroad for 12 to 27 months or engage in virtual service placements, with on-ground deployments planned for the fall of 2026. They will receive housing, healthcare, a living stipend, and service awards upon completion. The initiative is aligned with the goals of the National Champions Initiative, which aims to integrate leading foreign AI companies into customized American AI export stacks.

At the India AI Impact Summit, Michael Kratsios, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, emphasized the importance of expanding access to U.S. AI technologies to bridge the gap in global AI adoption between developed and developing economies. He stated that 'real AI sovereignty means owning and using best-in-class technology for the benefit of your people.' This concept of AI sovereignty, a key topic at the summit, refers to a country's ability to develop, control, and govern AI systems within its own legal, economic, and strategic framework.

The summit also witnessed significant investments in India's AI infrastructure by American tech companies, building on the billions already committed last year. Richard E. Swarttz, acting Peace Corps director, expressed confidence in the Tech Corps' role in delivering AI benefits as the world leader in AI technology. The initiative is seen as a strategic move to counter the influence of Chinese technologies in developing nations, where Chinese firms have gained traction by offering open-source or open-weight models that are inexpensive, highly customizable, and able to run on local infrastructure.