Trump's Tariffs on Canada: House Republicans Defy President in Symbolic Vote (2026)

Here's a quick roundup of recent Trump news, with a focus on his ongoing impact on US politics and policy:

Tariffs and Trade

- House Republicans have made a rare, symbolic rebuke of Trump over tariffs on Canada, voting to disapprove of the national emergency declaration. However, this move is largely symbolic as undoing Trump's tariff policy would require his approval, which is unlikely.

- Trump has threatened consequences for Republicans who support the resolution, emphasizing the importance of maintaining tariffs for US trade advantages.

Immigration and Border Security

- A senior State Department official, Sarah B. Rogers, has been promoting far-right policies on immigration and hate speech in Europe, aligning with Trump's views.

- The border patrol chief, Gregory Bovino, has been praised for his handling of mass deportations, despite recently praising a federal agent who shot a US citizen in Chicago during an immigration crackdown.

Legal and Political Battles

- US Attorney General Pam Bondi attacked Democrats during a hearing, taunting them over the Epstein case.

- The Save America Act, passed by the US House, aims to tighten voting regulations, requiring proof of citizenship and limiting mail-in voting, sparking criticism from Democrats.

International Relations

- Trump expressed his continued pursuit of a nuclear deal with Iran, stating that negotiations will continue, and he will inform the Prime Minister of his preference if a deal is reached.

Other Developments

- The US government has been ordered to provide adequate medical care and legal representation to detainees in a California immigration detention center.

- Gallup has decided to stop tracking presidential approval ratings after nearly nine decades, citing research goals and priorities as the reason.

- The White House removed a social media post referring to the Armenian genocide, sparking outrage from the Armenian diaspora and opposition politicians.