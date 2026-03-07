Trump's Tariff Threat: India's Plea Over Russian Oil & US Pressure (2026)

The Indian Ambassador to the US, Vinay Kwatra, reportedly urged US Senator Lindsey Graham to convey a message to President Donald Trump about lifting tariffs imposed on India for Russian oil purchases. This claim was made by Graham during a press conference alongside Trump on Air Force One, where he detailed the ambassador's request made during a meeting at India House, the ambassador's official residence in Washington, last month. Graham emphasized that Kwatra's primary concern was India's reduced purchases of Russian oil, a move that aligns with the Republican Senator's own stance on imposing tariffs of up to 500% on countries that continue to buy Russian oil.

However, the Indian government has defended its oil imports, stating they are necessary to ensure predictable and affordable energy costs for Indian consumers. In response to the tariffs, India has criticized the move as unjustified and unreasonable, asserting its right to safeguard its national interests and economic security. The situation has sparked a debate on the ethical implications of trade relations and the impact of geopolitical tensions on global energy markets.

