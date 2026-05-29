Trump's Second Exit: US Leaves Paris Climate Agreement, Impact on Global Efforts (2026)

The US has officially exited the Paris climate agreement for the second time, marking a significant setback in global efforts to combat climate change. This decision, made by Donald Trump, has sparked controversy and raised concerns about the future of climate action. The US now stands alone as the only country to have withdrawn from the pact, joining Iran, Libya, and Yemen in their non-participation. This move comes amidst a broader assault on domestic climate policy by the Trump administration, which has also announced its intention to leave the UN framework convention on climate change. Experts warn that this withdrawal could significantly complicate global climate efforts and slow down progress. The US's retreat from climate action is not without consequences. While investment in low-carbon energy is still growing, the US's lack of ambition may hinder global efforts. China, on the other hand, is increasingly shaping the green transition, with its emissions appearing to have peaked last year. Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD has surpassed Tesla in sales, and Chinese firms dominate the production of solar panels and wind turbines, giving them control over clean energy supply chains. Trump's policies risk pushing the US to the margins of the global climate effort, slowing momentum elsewhere. The US's withdrawal from the Paris agreement also has implications for global policy. Some countries may use the US's lack of ambition as a justification for their own, potentially leading to a slowdown in climate action worldwide. However, the US's disengagement is also prompting some countries to take bolder climate action, such as hosting international talks focused on phasing out fossil fuels. Despite these positive outcomes, the US's withdrawal from the Paris agreement will have far-reaching consequences. The US, being the world's richest country, has removed itself from global efforts to help poorer nations transition away from fossil fuels, pushing climate finance goals further from reach. This decision also reinforces perceptions of the US as an unreliable partner on global policy, which could have long-term implications for international cooperation on climate change.