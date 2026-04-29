Trump's Racist Video Scandal: Democrats React, Republicans Stay Silent (2026)

A Racist Video Sparks Outrage, But Trump Remains Unapologetic

The political landscape erupted on Friday as top Democrats expressed their fury over Donald Trump's latest controversial move. The former president shared a racist video depicting Barack and Michelle Obama as apes, and the backlash was swift and intense.

During one of his late-night posting sprees on Truth Social, Trump's account featured a video with the former first couple's faces superimposed on primates, set to the tune of 'The Lion Sleeps Tonight'. This blatant display of racism sparked an immediate reaction from Democratic leaders.

Hakeem Jeffries, the Democratic House minority leader, took to X to voice his outrage: "Why are GOP leaders turning a blind eye to this sickening behavior? Every Republican must stand up and denounce Trump's bigotry." But here's where it gets controversial... only a handful of Republicans spoke out.

Tim Scott, the sole Black Republican senator, called the video "the most racist thing I've seen out of this White House" and demanded its removal. It took a staggering 12 hours for the post to be taken down, during which time administration officials tried to downplay the incident, describing it as 'just an internet meme'.

Trump himself weighed in, claiming he approved the video's sharing but didn't see the racist depiction. He refused to apologize, creating distance but not taking responsibility. This incident highlights the deep divisions within American politics and raises questions about the role of social media in spreading divisive content.

Trump's Bargain: Rename Penn Station, Get NYC Funds Unfrozen

In a move that has raised eyebrows, Donald Trump has offered to unfreeze funds for major infrastructure projects in New York City, but with a catch. He wants the city to rename Dulles International Airport and Penn Station after him. This proposal has sparked debate and criticism, with many questioning the ethics of such a trade-off.

Iran-US Nuclear Talks: A Diplomatic Path Forward?

Indirect talks between Iran and the US on their nuclear program concluded on Friday with a promising outcome. Both parties agreed to maintain a diplomatic approach, potentially paving the way for further discussions in the near future. This development offers a glimmer of hope for a resolution to the long-standing nuclear tensions between the two nations.

Pardoned Rioter Guilty of Threatening Democratic Leader

A disturbing development emerged as a rioter pardoned by Trump for his role in the Capitol storming pleaded guilty to harassing and threatening the life of House minority leader, Hakeem Jeffries. This incident highlights the ongoing fallout from the January 6th insurrection and the potential consequences for those involved.

Dow Jones Hits 50,000: Tech Gains and Lower Rates Drive Market Highs

The Dow Jones Industrial Average reached a significant milestone, crossing 50,000 for the first time. This surge is attributed to rising tech valuations, strong corporate earnings, and expectations of lower interest rates. Trump has seized the opportunity to claim credit for the market's success, linking it to his economic policies, particularly the implementation of tariffs.

Other News Stories:

Robert F Kennedy Jr's testimony during his Senate confirmation hearings is under scrutiny, as documents obtained by the Guardian and AP contradict his claims about a trip to Samoa in 2019.

The search for Nancy Guthrie, the elderly mother of NBC's Savannah Guthrie, continues in Arizona, with authorities believing she is still alive.

The US defense secretary has ended all military collaborations with Harvard University, escalating tensions between the Trump administration and the Ivy League school.

Super Bowl weekend in Santa Clara is approaching, but beneath the excitement, residents and officials are preparing for potential ICE enforcement operations.

Far-right influencer and Senate candidate Jake Lang was arrested for damaging an anti-ICE sculpture in Minnesota.

A Democratic primary in New Jersey is too close to call, with a progressive challenger surprising many by taking the lead.

Stay informed and keep up with the latest developments! For a deeper dive into these stories, check out the full articles linked below.