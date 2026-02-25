Trump's Puerto Rico Governor Pardon Excludes Criminal Case (2026)

A recent development in the world of politics has sparked controversy and raised questions about the effectiveness of the pardon process. The partial pardon of former Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced by President Donald Trump has left many wondering about the implications and potential loopholes.

The pardon, as it stands, does not cover all the criminal cases Vázquez Garced has faced. Specifically, the 2025 case, where she pleaded guilty to a reduced charge, is notably absent from the pardon document. This has led to a situation where, despite the pardon, the case against her remains active, and her sentencing is still scheduled.

But here's where it gets intriguing: the Trump administration believes the original pardon document is sufficient, yet they plan to sign an additional document out of caution. This move highlights the ambiguity surrounding the scope of pardons and the potential for misinterpretation.

It's a common practice for federal cases to be reassigned a new docket number when a plea agreement is reached. In this instance, the original 2022 case included other defendants, who have since been pardoned separately. However, the absence of the 2025 case number in the pardon raises questions about the intent and potential consequences.

And this is the part most people miss: the plea deal itself is a result of negotiations between Vázquez Garced's attorneys and officials at the Justice Department. The defense team claims that new exculpatory evidence was presented, which led to the reduced charge. However, the involvement of Chris Kise, who worked on Trump's legal team, adds another layer of complexity to the situation.

Liz Oyer, a former Justice Department pardon attorney, believes that these recurring issues could have been avoided if standard protocols were followed. She highlights the ambiguity surrounding Trump's pardons, which has led to additional work for courts and the Justice Department in interpreting the president's intent. Oyer emphasizes the need for an orderly process and consultation with the Office of the Pardon Attorney to ensure the paperwork accurately reflects the president's wishes.

The controversy surrounding this pardon has not gone unnoticed. Ryan Crosswell, the lead prosecutor in the Vázquez Garced case, expressed his disappointment, calling it a "sad day for the rule of law in America." He believes the people of Puerto Rico deserved to see the case go to trial.

As the situation unfolds, it raises important questions about the integrity of the pardon process and the potential impact on future cases. With the 2025 case still active, despite the pardon, the legal community and the public await further developments. Will this lead to a reevaluation of the pardon process, or will it remain a controversial aspect of presidential power?

