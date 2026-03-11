Trump's Press Briefing: Greenland, Davos, and Year One of Second Term (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling political update! President Trump is about to address the nation in a White House press briefing, marking one year since his second inauguration.

But here's where it gets controversial... Trump's agenda for this briefing is not just a simple review of his achievements. He's set to continue his push for acquiring Greenland, a move that has sparked strong opposition from European leaders and sent markets tumbling.

As Trump prepares to depart for the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, tensions are high. European allies are expressing their resistance to his Greenland plans, and Trump has been vocal in his criticism of these leaders, even mocking them before his departure.

For instance, he called the UK's decision to hand over the Chagos Islands to Mauritius an act of 'great stupidity', and posted a note from French President Emmanuel Macron expressing confusion over Trump's Greenland pursuit.

And this is the part most people miss: California Governor Gavin Newsom, speaking at Davos, emphasized the need for European leaders to 'develop a backbone' and stand up to Trump's threats.

Newsom believes that Trump thrives on finding vulnerabilities and exploits them. He suggests that strength and conviction are the keys to dealing with the President effectively.

Furthermore, Newsom relates this diplomatic row to Trump's crackdown on higher education, media, and law firms, stating that he's 'sick of the CEOs with their knee pads' and the selling out of alliances.

In addition to the Greenland controversy, more than 10 countries have reportedly signed on to Trump's 'Board of Peace' for Gaza, although only a few have publicly accepted the invitation. This group, envisioned by Trump as a gathering of world leaders with him as chairman, faces resistance from U.S. allies, especially given the President's renewed push for Greenland and his threat to use military force.

Trump's determination to acquire Greenland is evident, as he threatens to impose heavy tariffs on countries opposing his plans. NATO allies are on edge, with some deploying military forces to Greenland for exercises, emphasizing their commitment to collective security.

European Union Commission President has called Trump's tariff threat a 'mistake' that could lead to a downward spiral in U.S.-European relations. Ahead of Davos, Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself, Vice President JD Vance, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio planting an American flag on Greenland.

In the past year, Trump has reshaped America's foreign policy, targeted political enemies, prioritized mass deportations, and left his mark on Washington's architecture. These themes have defined his second term so far.

What do you think about Trump's approach to foreign policy and his controversial moves? Share your thoughts in the comments below!