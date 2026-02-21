The US has a controversial plan for Venezuelan oil, but is it justified? Trump's bold move to seize Venezuelan oil has sparked a heated debate, with some calling it a necessary step and others labeling it an act of war. But what led to this dramatic turn of events?

After US forces abducted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced their intention to release the flow of Venezuelan oil, claiming it would benefit both Venezuelans and Americans. However, the real story is more complex. The US has long had its eyes on Venezuela's vast oil reserves, the largest in the world, but the country's oil exports have plummeted due to a series of events.

A history of tensions: The relationship between the US and Venezuela has been fraught with tensions since the 1970s when Venezuela nationalized its oil industry, establishing the state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA). Despite this, Venezuela continued to be a significant oil exporter to the US until the early 2000s. The turning point came when President Hugo Chavez took office in 1998, nationalizing all oil assets and prioritizing oil revenue for social programs. This led to a significant reduction in poverty but also strained relations with the US.

Sanctions and their impact: The US responded to Venezuela's nationalization of oil assets by imposing sanctions in 2005, which have since been tightened multiple times. These sanctions have had a devastating effect on Venezuela's oil industry and the country's economy as a whole. They restrict Venezuelan companies from accessing the global financial system and prevent US and non-US companies from doing business with PDVSA, effectively cutting off international financial investment. As a result, Venezuela's oil infrastructure has suffered from underinvestment, leading to frequent breakdowns and accidents.

The economic fallout: Venezuela's GDP per capita has plummeted, dropping from over $13,600 in 2010 to around $4,200 in 2024. The economic decline, exacerbated by US sanctions, has caused widespread hardship, prompting millions of Venezuelans to leave the country. This is the same population that Trump and Rubio now claim will benefit from the oil revenues.

The legal question: Trump and his adviser, Stephen Miller, have accused Venezuela of 'stealing' US oil, but these claims hold no water under international law. The UN General Assembly's 1962 resolution on permanent sovereignty over natural resources clearly states that sovereign states have the inherent right to control and use their resources for their development. Venezuela, therefore, has the sole ownership of its oil.

A controversial interpretation: Some argue that the US involvement in Venezuela is less about Maduro and more about accessing the country's oil deposits. Trump's statement about controlling and selling Venezuelan oil raises questions about the true intentions behind the US's actions. Is it a genuine attempt to help Venezuelans, or is it a veiled attempt at colonization?

The way forward: The US's actions have sparked a global conversation about the ethics of resource control and the impact of sanctions. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen whether Trump's plan will bring the intended benefits or further complicate the relationship between the US and Venezuela.