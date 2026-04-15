Trump's Nobel Peace Prize Dreams: María Corina Machado's Offer Rejected (2026)

Nobel Institute Rejects María Corina Machado's Offer to Share Peace Prize with Trump: A Complex Political Dilemma

The Nobel Institute has firmly stated that the Nobel Peace Prize is an irreversible award, sparking a heated debate over the potential transfer of the prize. This controversy arises from Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado's desire to bestow her prestigious prize upon Donald Trump, a move that has sparked both support and criticism.

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When Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in October, it was initially seen as a snub by the White House, despite her swift dedication to Trump and his perceived support for her cause. Trump's own aspirations for the Nobel Peace Prize are well-documented, and he has expressed enthusiasm for the idea of receiving the award, which is granted by an independent committee in Oslo.

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The situation took a dramatic turn when Trump ordered airstrikes and a raid in Venezuela, leading to the capture of its leader, Nicolás Maduro. In a recent interview, Machado expressed her intention to 'give it to him [Trump] and share it with him' on behalf of the Venezuelan people, praising his actions as a significant step towards democracy.

However, the Norwegian Nobel Committee and the Norwegian Nobel Institute have issued a strong warning, emphasizing the finality of the Nobel Prize decision. They cited the statutes, which explicitly state that no action can be taken against the awarding committee's decision, and that the prize cannot be revoked, shared, or transferred.

This clarification highlights the complexity of the situation, as Machado's actions and support for Trump's military intervention in Venezuela have raised questions about the appropriateness of her prize. The Institute's stance underscores the importance of adhering to the principles of the Nobel Prize, even in the face of controversial circumstances.

The debate surrounding Machado's offer to Trump serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between political aspirations and the integrity of prestigious awards. It invites further discussion on the ethical considerations surrounding the Nobel Peace Prize and the potential consequences of its transfer.

Trump's Nobel Peace Prize Dreams: María Corina Machado's Offer Rejected (2026)

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