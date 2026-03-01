Trump's Midnight Truth Social Meltdown: 70+ Posts in 50 Minutes (2026)

A late-night social media storm erupted as Donald Trump, 79, returned from a trip to Switzerland, leaving his critics and supporters alike in a frenzy. But here's where it gets controversial...

Trump, known for his unconventional approach to diplomacy, faced a diplomatic setback at the World Economic Forum in Davos. He backed down on his ambitious plan to seize control of Greenland, and to add insult to injury, major allies snubbed his multi-billion-dollar peace initiative.

Upon his return to the White House, jet-lagged and seemingly fueled by a desire to make his presence felt, Trump embarked on a 50-minute posting spree on Truth Social, making over 70 posts between 12:40 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. His feed was flooded with MAGA-friendly content, some posts even appearing twice consecutively.

He kicked off his online rampage by claiming credit for saving TikTok, stating that the Chinese social media giant would now operate in the U.S. under an American-owned joint venture. This move, he wrote, would make TikTok "an important Voice" owned by "Great American Patriots and Investors." Interestingly, Trump had previously attempted to ban TikTok, citing national security concerns, yet now he leverages it to connect with younger voters for his 2024 election campaign.

Trump's posts covered a wide range of topics, from promoting his wife Melania's Amazon documentary to sharing content from Fox News and Joe Rogan's podcast. He also shared clips of Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and uploaded PDF printouts of a NewsMax cover story featuring himself from December.

Notably, his feed was filled with repeated posts claiming the 2020 election was stolen, clips from UFC boss Dana White, and assertions of his successful economic policies, despite polls suggesting otherwise. He even shared content from a fan account dedicated to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, but unfortunately, one post contained a typo, reading "American is back!!!" instead of "America is back!!!"

The Daily Beast reached out to the White House for comment on Trump's social media activity.

Trump's Truth Social onslaught continued into the early hours, following an earlier social media frenzy from Europe. Between 10:38 a.m. and 1:01 p.m. EST, he fired off 51 posts, including screenshots of people agreeing with his videos posted just seconds earlier. He also shared more conspiracy theories about election fraud and made questionable claims about ICE's use of force against protesters in Minnesota.

And this is the part most people miss: Trump's social media activity, while controversial, provides a unique insight into his mindset and strategies. It's a window into the mind of a political figure who continues to divide opinions and spark debates.

