Trump's Late-Night Meltdown: Ominous Threats and Unfounded Claims (2026)

Donald Trump, the 79-year-old former president, is at it again, firing off a late-night post on Truth Social that has raised eyebrows and sparked concern among election officials and analysts alike. In a typical display of his erratic behavior, Trump has once again raised unsubstantiated claims about election fraud, this time targeting California's upcoming primaries.

The California Conundrum

Trump's post, which came at 11:02 p.m. ET, is a clear indication of his ongoing obsession with the idea of election rigging. He claims that two Republican candidates are being cheated in the Los Angeles mayoral and California gubernatorial primaries, without providing any concrete evidence. This is not the first time Trump has made such claims; he has a history of spreading misinformation and conspiracy theories, particularly about mail-in ballots, which he has consistently criticized.

The situation in California is not uncommon. The state has a well-documented history of prolonged vote counting due to the high volume of late-arriving mail and drop-off ballots. This process often benefits Democratic voters, who tend to cast more mail-in ballots than their Republican counterparts, who prefer voting on Election Day. As a result, the Democratic candidate, Nithya Raman, has overtaken the MAGA reality TV star, Spencer Pratt, in the Los Angeles mayoral primary, advancing to the runoff.

A History of Sore Losers

It's not just Trump who is making these claims. Several MAGA figures, including far-right influencer Laura Loomer, have been spreading doubt about the legitimacy of the election results. Loomer's desperate attempts to cast doubt on Spencer Pratt's advancement in the mayoral election are a clear sign of the ongoing tension and distrust within the political landscape.

The Evidence Debate

When pressed by NBC's Meet the Press host, Kristen Welker, for evidence of his claims, Trump responded with a typical display of his lack of substance. He claimed that all he had to do was 'look', but when challenged, he lost his temper and stormed out of the interview. This behavior only adds to the growing concern about his fitness for public office and his ability to provide credible information to the public.

Conclusion

In my opinion, Trump's relentless pursuit of unsubstantiated claims about election fraud is a dangerous trend. It undermines public trust in the democratic process and can have severe consequences for the stability of our political system. As an expert commentator, I urge the public to remain vigilant and seek credible sources of information to combat the spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories.