Trump's Iran War: A Setback for Climate Progress? (2026)

The ongoing Iran war, sparked by Trump's actions, has unleashed a wave of windfall profits for the oil industry, raising concerns about the potential setback for climate goals. This surge in profits, fueled by the conflict's impact on energy markets, could significantly bolster the oil and gas sector's political influence and lobbying efforts. As oil companies rake in billions, the situation at the pump is dire for Americans, with gasoline prices soaring to unprecedented levels. This crisis highlights the stark contrast between the oil industry's financial gains and the economic struggles of everyday citizens.

Lukas Shankar-Ross, a deputy director at Friends of the Earth, warns that the war's profits will fortify the oil industry's political victories, creating a formidable barrier to progress on climate change. The conflict has disrupted energy markets, causing a historic energy shock and skyrocketing prices. ConocoPhillips, Valero Energy, Liberty Energy, and BP have all reported substantial profits, while Chevron and ExxonMobil's earnings are projected to soar in the coming quarters. This financial windfall comes at a cost to American consumers, who are now facing record-high gas prices.

The situation is particularly concerning given Trump's administration's pro-oil industry stance. Trump's dismissive attitude towards rising gas prices and his administration's actions, such as ending the ban on liquefied natural gas exports, have contributed to the current crisis. Representative Sean Casten, a Democrat from Illinois, highlights the irony of the situation, where US oil producers are thriving while consumers suffer. This political landscape is expected to further empower the oil industry's lobbying efforts, as they capitalize on their newfound financial strength.

Isabella Weber and Gregor Semieniuk, economists at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, emphasize the industry's potential to leverage its cash flow for lobbying. The narrative of US fossil fuel self-sufficiency during the Russia-Ukraine fuel shock further strengthens the industry's position. However, this scenario also raises concerns about the industry's role in climate change mitigation. The oil industry's increased political influence and lobbying efforts could hinder progress towards a sustainable energy future.

Despite these challenges, there are countervailing trends. Renewables have become increasingly competitive, and the US has made significant strides in renewable energy generation. High gas prices are also impacting Trump's popularity, potentially leading to a shift towards a more environmentally conscious administration in 2029. While the current situation is dire, the potential for a pro-environment president to emerge offers a glimmer of hope for a more sustainable future, despite the oil industry's short-term gains.