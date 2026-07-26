Trump's Iran Deal Fails: Poll Shows Americans Unimpressed (2026)

The Iran peace deal, a central plank of Donald Trump's foreign policy, is facing a barrage of criticism and skepticism from the American public. This new poll reveals a stark reality: despite Trump's grandstanding and promises, the deal has failed to meet its primary objectives, and the American people are not buying it.

The poll, conducted by CBS News/YouGov, paints a grim picture. A staggering 69% of Americans believe that Iran's nuclear program remains intact, undermining the very rationale behind the military campaign. This finding is particularly damning, as it suggests that the deal has not achieved its core purpose of halting Iran's nuclear ambitions. Moreover, a majority of 59% of Americans predict that Iran will continue to pose a threat to its neighbors, indicating that the deal has not brought about the stability and security that Trump promised.

The poll also highlights the economic toll of the war. A staggering 64% of respondents believe that the conflict has had a greater impact on the economy than Trump anticipated. This is a critical revelation, as it suggests that the American public is aware of the economic burden and is frustrated by the administration's downplaying of the issue. The fact that energy prices have skyrocketed, with gasoline prices surpassing $5 per gallon in seven states, is a direct consequence of the war, and the American people are feeling the pinch.

The poll's findings extend beyond the economic realm. A resounding 69% of Americans do not think the war was worthwhile, and a staggering 57% believe that the conflict has created more problems than it has solved. These numbers are a stark rebuke of Trump's handling of the Iran issue, with only 36% approving of his approach. The public's dissatisfaction is clear, and it extends to both the deal's substance and the administration's communication strategy.

What makes this poll particularly interesting is the public's desire for an end to the war. A majority of 78% of Americans, including a significant portion of Republicans and MAGA supporters, want the conflict to stop immediately. This sentiment is driven by the economic strain and the realization that the war has not achieved its stated goals. The poll suggests that the American public is tired of the war's negative consequences and is eager for a resolution.

The poll's implications are far-reaching. It highlights the disconnect between Trump's promises and the reality on the ground. The public's skepticism and dissatisfaction are a stark reminder that the Iran peace deal has not lived up to its hype. This raises questions about the administration's strategy and the effectiveness of its communication efforts. Moreover, it underscores the importance of public opinion in shaping foreign policy, as the American people's views are deeply influencing the perception of the deal's success or failure.

In conclusion, this poll serves as a wake-up call for the Trump administration. It reveals the public's disillusionment with the Iran peace deal and the economic and strategic challenges it has created. As the war continues to take its toll, the administration must address the public's concerns and reevaluate its approach to the conflict. The American people's desire for an end to the war is a powerful indicator of the need for a new strategy, one that prioritizes both national interests and the well-being of the American people.