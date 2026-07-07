The Iran Attack: A Wake-Up Call for Russian Hawks?

The recent actions of President Trump have sent shockwaves through the Russian hardline community, leaving them questioning their initial optimism. But here's where it gets controversial: some are now calling for an escalation of the war in Ukraine, believing that Trump poses a direct threat to Russia's interests.

In Moscow, the atmosphere is tense. When Trump returned to power, a cautious hope emerged among certain factions, believing his unconventional approach could benefit Moscow's agenda. However, his attack on Iran has changed the game, sparking fears that Trump is not the ally they hoped for.

"The unprincipled United States is a threat to the entire world," declares Konstantin Malofeyev, a nationalist with ties to the Kremlin. "We're negotiating with a nation that seeks a weak Europe and a weak Russia."

Influential voices, like the war blogger "Colonel Cassad," are painting Trump as a dangerous force, driven by impunity. Academic Andrei Sidorov goes further, regretting that Trump survived an assassination attempt, stating, "Now we understand who's in charge."

And this is the part most people miss: the Kremlin's delicate balancing act. While officially condemning U.S. actions, they avoid personal criticism of Trump, hoping he can still help end the war in Ukraine on their terms. But is this a realistic expectation?

Russian analysts suggest that the Iran events may offer a silver lining, with potential benefits to Russia's strained budget. However, the harsh rhetoric from hawks reflects a genuine concern. They see Trump as systematically targeting Russia's allies, from Syria's Assad to Venezuela's Maduro, and now Iran's Khamenei.

Even Cuba, a long-time ally, is not immune to Washington's gaze.

Trump's critics argue he's too soft on Moscow, but for some Russian hardliners, his actions are a cause for alarm. They fear that by removing key Moscow allies, Trump may one day turn his attention to Russia itself.

"If Iran holds, things could change," warns Alexander Dugin, once a Trump supporter. "As Trump moved away from his original ideology, our common ground vanished. It's best to distance ourselves from him now."

The question remains: will Trump's actions unite Russian hardliners against him, or will they continue to hope for a pragmatic deal?