Trump's Iran Airstrikes: Public Opinion and Poll Results (2026)

A recent poll by The Washington Post reveals that President Donald Trump's airstrikes on Iran have sparked a divided public opinion. The survey, conducted among 1,003 Americans, sheds light on the varying perspectives and concerns regarding the military actions. While a significant portion of Americans oppose the strikes, with 52% disapproving, the poll also highlights the complexity of public sentiment.

The poll reveals that 47% of Americans believe the U.S. should stop military strikes against Iran, while only 25% support continuing them. This stark contrast in opinions is further emphasized by the fact that 40% of Americans are 'very concerned' about the possibility of a full-scale war with Iran, indicating a deep-seated anxiety among the population.

When asked about the Trump administration's goals, responses varied widely. Some respondents cited the desire to show power and take control, while others focused on regime change, helping Iranians, or stopping Iran's nuclear program. Interestingly, 69% of Americans believe the Trump administration has not clearly explained its goals, suggesting a lack of transparency in the administration's approach.

The poll also highlights the political divide, with Republicans more likely to support the strikes (54%) compared to Democrats (4%) andIndependents (16%). Additionally, gender and age play a role, as men are more divided, while women are more likely to oppose the strikes. The poll's findings underscore the complexity of public opinion on foreign policy and the challenges of navigating international relations in an increasingly polarized political landscape.