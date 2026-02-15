Breaking News: Donald Trump's Greenland Gambit and the Nobel Prize Fallout

It seems the quest for the Nobel Peace Prize has taken a bizarre turn, intertwining with Trump's renewed push to control Greenland. In a surprising message to Norway's Prime Minister, Trump openly linked his disappointment over not receiving the prestigious award to his demands for Greenland, raising eyebrows and sparking controversy.

In a message obtained by US media, Trump expressed his frustration, stating, "Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper' for the US". He then added, "The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland."

But here's where it gets controversial... Trump's argument suggests a shift in his priorities, potentially influenced by the perceived snub. He seems to imply that his efforts in ending wars should have earned him the prize, and the lack of recognition has altered his perspective.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre confirmed receiving the message, which was a response to a text he and Finland's president had sent to Trump, expressing opposition to proposed tariffs over the Greenland dispute. Støre emphasized the need for de-escalation and proposed a three-way phone call.

And this is the part most people miss... The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded by an independent committee, not the Norwegian government. Trump's focus on the prize highlights his long-standing desire for the award.

Trump's interest in Greenland isn't new. He has repeatedly expressed his desire for the US to acquire the island, citing national security reasons, particularly its strategic location for early warning systems and monitoring. He hasn't ruled out using military force against a NATO ally to achieve his goals.

Over the weekend, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on goods from eight NATO allies if they opposed his takeover, starting with a 10% tariff in February and potentially rising to 25% by June.

In his message to Støre, Trump questioned Denmark's ability to protect Greenland from Russia or China and challenged their claim of ownership, arguing that it's based on historical presence. He concluded by stating, "I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States."

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has already voiced opposition, stating that the decision about Greenland's future rests solely with the people of Greenland and Denmark, and calling the use of tariffs against allies "wrong".

Meanwhile, Danish and Greenlandic officials are scheduled to meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Last week, Denmark, Greenland, and NATO allies decided to increase military presence and exercises in the Arctic and North Atlantic.

Trump has claimed to have ended eight wars since his second term began. The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado. Interestingly, when US forces removed Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro, Trump didn't endorse Machado as the next leader, backing Maduro's vice-president instead.

Machado, who has praised Trump, met him at the White House and presented him with her medal, despite the Nobel Foundation's stance against transferring the award.

