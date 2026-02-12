Trump's Greenland Obsession: Fact-Checking the President's Message (2026)

A shocking text message from former US President Donald Trump to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre has reignited a fiery geopolitical debate over Greenland, and it’s only six lines long. But here’s where it gets controversial: Trump’s words suggest his desire for 'complete and total control' of the Arctic territory might be tied to his frustration over being overlooked for the Nobel Peace Prize. Yes, you read that right. The ABC has meticulously analyzed this message, which surfaced on Monday, to separate fact from fiction. Let’s dive in.

Here’s the full message, word for word:

Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America.

First, let’s clear the air: Norway’s government doesn’t decide the Nobel Peace Prize winner. That honor goes to an independent, five-member committee appointed by Norway’s parliament. So, Trump’s implication that Norway snubbed him is, well, off the mark. And this is the part most people miss: Trump’s claim of stopping eight wars is highly disputed. While the US has brokered ceasefires in global conflicts, experts argue that some of these weren’t even wars to begin with, and fighting has resumed in several cases.

Trump then takes aim at Denmark, Greenland’s governing nation, asking why they have a 'right of ownership' and suggesting they can’t protect the territory from Russia or China. But here’s the reality check: Greenland is an autonomous Danish territory and a NATO member. Any attack on Greenland would trigger a full NATO response. Analysts also point out there’s no credible current threat from China or Russia, despite Trump’s claims.

Trump further questions Denmark’s historical claim to Greenland, dismissing it as based on a boat landing 'hundreds of years ago.' However, the US formally recognized Denmark’s sovereignty over Greenland in a 1916 declaration. Danish colonization of Greenland began long before US explorers arrived in the 1880s, with significant Danish presence established in 1721.

Trump also declares he’s done more for NATO than anyone since its founding and demands the alliance now repay the US. But here’s the irony: While the US is indeed a cornerstone of NATO, Trump has a long history of criticizing the alliance, even questioning its relevance. And his claim that the world’s security hinges on US control of Greenland? Experts say there’s no evidence to support that.

The message ends with a bold assertion: The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Greenland’s Arctic location is undeniably strategic, but Trump’s framing of it as a global security necessity remains unsubstantiated. And this is the part most people miss: Greenland’s current status as a NATO territory already provides significant security guarantees.

So, what’s the takeaway? Trump’s message blends personal grievances, geopolitical ambitions, and questionable claims into a provocative package. But here’s the question for you: Is Trump’s push for Greenland control a legitimate strategic move, or a thinly veiled attempt to rewrite his legacy? Let us know in the comments—this debate is far from over.