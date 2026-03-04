Trump's Greenland Deal: What's at Stake for Europe and the Arctic? (2026)

As the details of the Greenland deal remain murky, European leaders gather in Brussels

The European Council, a decision-making body comprising the heads of state and government of all 27 EU member states, as well as EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, will convene in Brussels on Thursday. The gathering comes in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's repeated threats towards Greenland during a speech at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday, followed by the announcement of a deal framework that remains shrouded in ambiguity.

The question of Greenland's future, as a semiautonomous territory of Denmark and a member of NATO, will be at the forefront of discussions. The leaders are set to meet for an informal dinner at 7 p.m. local time, or 1 p.m. Eastern, where they will address the recent developments in transatlantic relations and their impact on the European Union. European Council President António Costa emphasized the importance of this meeting, stating that it will involve discussions and coordination on the way forward.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz added a layer of complexity to the situation, stating that Europe must take on a more active role in securing the Arctic within the framework of NATO. He expressed solidarity with Denmark and the people of Greenland, suggesting a unified front in the face of potential challenges.

Trump's speech on Wednesday was a key catalyst for this gathering. He described his request for Greenland as a 'piece of ice, cold and poorly located, but one that can play a vital role in world peace and protection.' He downplayed the magnitude of his request, suggesting it was a small ask compared to the support the U.S. has provided over the years.

Following his speech, Trump announced a 'framework' for a deal with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, focusing on Greenland and the Arctic region. The White House expressed optimism about the potential deal, with spokesperson Anna Kelly stating that it would help the U.S. achieve its strategic goals with respect to Greenland at a minimal cost.

However, Costa offered a contrasting perspective, emphasizing that only Denmark and Greenland can decide their future. He rejected the idea of the 'law of the strongest' prevailing over the rights of the weaker, emphasizing the importance of international rules and alliances that go beyond transactional relationships.

The deal framework also included Trump's decision to withdraw threatened tariffs on European nations over their support for the Danish territory, as announced on his Truth Social platform. This move was seen as a potential concession to ease tensions and foster cooperation.