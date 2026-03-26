Trump's Glyphosate Order: What You Need to Know (2026)

President Trump's Executive Order: A Controversial Move to Boost Glyphosate and Phosphorus Production

In a surprising move, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order invoking the Defense Production Act, aiming to ramp up the domestic production of two key substances: phosphorus and the herbicide glyphosate. This decision has sparked intense debate, especially among those concerned about the safety of glyphosate, a chemical found in the popular weedkiller Roundup.

A Contentious Chemical: Glyphosate has been at the center of a heated dispute, with the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement vehemently opposing its use due to alleged health risks. The movement gained a powerful ally in Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who previously won a landmark case against Roundup's producer, securing a $290 million settlement for a man who claimed the chemical caused his cancer. But here's where it gets controversial: despite his previous stance, Kennedy has softened his tone on glyphosate since joining the Trump administration as the HHS chief.

National Security or Health Risk? President Trump justifies his order by stating that these substances are vital for both defense and food security. He argues that the U.S. needs to ensure a robust domestic supply to protect its economy and national security. However, critics argue that prioritizing production over potential health risks is a dangerous move. The chemical's safety is still a subject of debate, with Bayer, the maker of Roundup, recently agreeing to a $7.25 billion settlement for cancer-related lawsuits, without admitting liability.

The Role of Phosphorus: The executive order also covers phosphorus, a crucial element in the production of glyphosate and certain military equipment. The Trump administration believes that increasing the domestic supply of phosphorus is essential to national defense. This move could significantly impact the agriculture industry, as glyphosate is widely used by farmers.

Impact and Reactions: The order will require Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins to take action, ensuring the increased production of both substances. The White House emphasizes the potential vulnerability of supply chains without domestic production. However, critics argue that the focus should be on finding safer alternatives rather than boosting production. Monsanto, now owned by Bayer, supports the order, stating it ensures farmers' access to essential crop protection tools.

This executive order raises important questions about balancing economic and national security interests with potential health risks. Is the production boost a necessary measure, or is it overlooking critical health concerns? What do you think? Share your thoughts and let's discuss this controversial topic further.