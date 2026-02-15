Trump's Foreign Aid Freeze: Impact on Australian Charities (2026)

A Year Later, the Impact of Trump's Foreign Aid Freeze on Australian Charities Persists

The Urgency of It Was Pretty Terrifying: A Year After Trump's Foreign Aid Freeze, Australian Charities Struggle to Survive

A year ago, the Trump administration's abrupt withdrawal of funding from an Australian project in Timor-Leste, which fed and educated tens of thousands of schoolchildren, sent shockwaves through the humanitarian community. The project, known as Hatutan, was operating at a fraction of its original capacity, highlighting the devastating impact of the funding cut.

The project, funded by the US Agency for International Development (USAID), was designed to address critical issues such as malnutrition, education, and health in Timor-Leste. However, the sudden loss of funding forced the project to lay off staff and scale back its operations significantly.

The consequences of the funding cut were far-reaching, affecting not only the project's ability to continue its work but also its reputation in the country. The urgency of the situation was 'pretty terrifying', as staff had to be let go with little notice, and the project's future was uncertain.

The Hatutan project was not alone in its struggle. Across the globe, dozens of people, most of them children, were dying needlessly every hour due to the US's gutting of its foreign aid program. In Australia's region, the loss of critical funding for health, nutrition, education, and climate change was having an ongoing effect.

Bianca Collier, Care Australia's director of international programs and operations, emphasized the devastating consequences of the funding cuts. Education, nutrition, health, and disaster risk-reduction programs in the Pacific were stopped, with 'devastating' results. Collier argued that there was not only a moral imperative to look after neighbors but also economic incentives to help them succeed, as well as broader global concerns such as climate change, vaccination schedules, and sturdy health systems.

The impact of the funding cuts was particularly severe in the Indo-Pacific region, where about $400 million was torn out of programs in the first six months. Thousands of staff were let go, and about 20 country offices had to be closed. Many of those affected were wary of speaking out in case of retribution from the US.

A study published in the Lancet predicted more than 14 million people could die by 2030 due to the cuts, with the shock to poorer countries being 'similar in scale to a global pandemic or a major armed conflict'. Real-time modeling by a team run by Associate Prof Brooke Nichols showed the withdrawal of USAID funding had caused almost 250,000 adult deaths and more than 500,000 child deaths.

Despite the challenges, there were some positive steps taken to address the impact of the funding cuts. Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade stepped in to help the Hatutan project, allowing them to rehire some staff and continue their work with 12,000 children. However, the overall impact of the cuts was significant, and the humanitarian community continues to advocate for more funding and support.

In the wake of the USAID cuts, Australia's foreign affairs minister, Penny Wong, acknowledged the consequences of the reduction in funding. She emphasized that development assistance was 'an investment in stability, peace, it's an investment in our security' and 'an investment in the people whose region we share'. While Australia alone cannot deal with all the consequences of the USAID cuts, the government has 'pivoted as much of our aid as possible to fill the most critical gaps where we can'.

The Australian Council for International Development (Acfid) is calling for 1% of the budget to be invested in foreign aid, up from the current 0.65% spent on development assistance. They also want an expansion of high-performing NGO programs, more for the Humanitarian Emergency Fund, and bigger investments in climate action, education funding, social inclusion funding, and health funding across the Asia Pacific.