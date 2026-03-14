Trump's First Year Back: Georgia Voters' Verdict on the Economy (2026)

Georgia voters are reflecting on President Trump's first year back in office, with mixed feelings about the economy and trade policies. While some, like Janice Westmoreland, give him an A+ for his efforts, others, such as Franz Rowland, are struggling to make ends meet. Rowland, a farmer, voted for Trump with hopes of a stronger economy and better trade deals, but he's seen little improvement. He's not entirely blaming the president's policies for his difficult year, but he feels the administration hasn't made it easier to farm. Similarly, Florence Allen, a toy store owner, is feeling the impact of the administration's trade policies, with rising costs and falling sales. High energy costs are also a contentious issue in Georgia, with voters expressing anger at the rising demand for electricity to power new data centers. Despite these challenges, some Trump supporters, like Elinor Carrick, are optimistic about his handling of the economy and foreign policy. As Trump enters his second year back in power, the ability to keep his winning coalition together will be at the center of the fight for control of Congress. With sweeping cuts made across the federal government, including at the CDC, Democrats are seeking to hold Republicans accountable. However, some voters feel that the administration has not been looking out for them, and they are calling for fair trade, not more aid.