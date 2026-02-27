Trump's Fed Chair Pick: Kevin Warsh, a Hawkish Choice with a Twist (2026)

President Donald Trump has appointed Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve chair, a move that could significantly alter the powerful agency's direction. This selection comes with the potential to bring the Fed closer to the White House and reduce its longstanding independence from day-to-day political influences. Warsh, a former Federal Reserve governor, will take over from Jerome Powell when his term ends in May. Trump praised Warsh, describing him as a 'GREAT Fed Chairman' and someone who will 'never let you down.' This appointment marks a return for Warsh, who served on the Fed's board from 2006 to 2011 and was the youngest governor in history at 35. He is currently a fellow at the Hoover Institution and a lecturer at Stanford's Graduate School of Business. Warsh's stance on interest rates has been a point of contention. As a long-time hawk, he typically supports higher interest rates to control inflation, contrasting with Trump's desire for a key rate as low as 1%. During his tenure as governor, Warsh objected to low-interest rate policies and expressed concerns about inflation. However, more recently, he has shifted his stance, advocating for lower rates in speeches and opinion columns. Trump's appointment of Warsh is seen as a step towards asserting more control over the Fed, one of the few remaining independent federal agencies. The decision comes after a prolonged and highly publicized search, highlighting the importance of the role and its potential economic impact. The Federal Reserve chair is a pivotal economic position, responsible for managing inflation and employment. The Fed's rate decisions significantly influence borrowing costs across various sectors, including mortgages, car loans, and credit cards. Warsh's appointment could face challenges, as he would need Senate confirmation. As a member of the rate-setting committee, he would need to navigate the existing split between those concerned about inflation and those advocating for lower interest rates to boost the economy. Financial markets may also react negatively if the Fed is perceived as making rate cuts for political reasons, potentially leading to a sell-off of Treasury bonds and an increase in longer-term interest rates. Trump's consideration of Warsh during his first term adds an interesting layer to the appointment, especially given Warsh's connection to the Estee Lauder cosmetics family through his father-in-law, Ronald Lauder, a Trump confidant and donor.