Trump's Fed Chair Pick: Kevin Warsh, a Hawkish Choice with a Twist (2026)

President Donald Trump has appointed Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve chair, a move that could significantly alter the powerful agency's direction. This selection comes with the potential to bring the Fed closer to the White House and reduce its longstanding independence from day-to-day political influences. Warsh, a former Federal Reserve governor, will take over from Jerome Powell when his term ends in May. Trump praised Warsh, describing him as a 'GREAT Fed Chairman' and someone who will 'never let you down.' This appointment marks a return for Warsh, who served on the Fed's board from 2006 to 2011 and was the youngest governor in history at 35. He is currently a fellow at the Hoover Institution and a lecturer at Stanford's Graduate School of Business. Warsh's stance on interest rates has been a point of contention. As a long-time hawk, he typically supports higher interest rates to control inflation, contrasting with Trump's desire for a key rate as low as 1%. During his tenure as governor, Warsh objected to low-interest rate policies and expressed concerns about inflation. However, more recently, he has shifted his stance, advocating for lower rates in speeches and opinion columns. Trump's appointment of Warsh is seen as a step towards asserting more control over the Fed, one of the few remaining independent federal agencies. The decision comes after a prolonged and highly publicized search, highlighting the importance of the role and its potential economic impact. The Federal Reserve chair is a pivotal economic position, responsible for managing inflation and employment. The Fed's rate decisions significantly influence borrowing costs across various sectors, including mortgages, car loans, and credit cards. Warsh's appointment could face challenges, as he would need Senate confirmation. As a member of the rate-setting committee, he would need to navigate the existing split between those concerned about inflation and those advocating for lower interest rates to boost the economy. Financial markets may also react negatively if the Fed is perceived as making rate cuts for political reasons, potentially leading to a sell-off of Treasury bonds and an increase in longer-term interest rates. Trump's consideration of Warsh during his first term adds an interesting layer to the appointment, especially given Warsh's connection to the Estee Lauder cosmetics family through his father-in-law, Ronald Lauder, a Trump confidant and donor.
Trump's Fed Chair Pick: Kevin Warsh, a Hawkish Choice with a Twist (2026)
References
- https://www.theage.com.au/politics/victoria/inside-the-mission-to-fix-victoria-s-commute-times-20260130-p5nya9.html
- https://overclock3d.net/news/gpu-displays/nvidia-confirms-its-looking-into-windows-11-update-kb5074109/
- https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-01-31/brook-says-he-lied-to-protect-england-teammates-in-nz-incident/106291544
- https://www.theage.com.au/national/bill-gates-in-premium-open-seats-far-from-nosy-epstein-files-questions-20260131-p5nyi3.html
- https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-01-30/trump-nominates-kevin-warsh-as-next-fed-chair/106290084
- https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-02-04/sam-groth-quits-victorian-parliament-nepean-by-election/106304976
Top Articles
Star Wars: Galactic Racer - Everything You Need to Know
Green Milk No More: A Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Update
Toyota Yaris Owners Beware: Wire Cutting Incidents in Spotlight Car Park
Latest Posts
The End of an Era: Omaha's 590 KXSP Sports Radio Signs Off Forever
Bernard Arnault's LVMH Power Play: 50% Stake & What It Means!
Recommended Articles
- Can a 20 year old have a 700 credit score?
- Can you pay rent with a credit card?
- Unveiling the Tutima Patria Titanium: A Blue Dial Masterpiece
- AI, Immigration Crackdown, and Overhiring: The Impact on the Labor Market
- Sydney Hospital Fungal Outbreak: What You Need to Know
- Bayern’s Injury Woes: Davies Back, Itō & Kim Exit Training – What It Means for Bayern Munich
- Shocking Fly-Tipping Incident: Boat Dumped in Rural Field Sparks Outrage
- Netflix Withdraws Warner Bros Bid: Paramount's Superior Offer Explained
- Sadie Sink's Spider-Man 4 Role Revealed: Fans React to Jean Grey News!
- Liberal Party's 2025 Election Defeat Review Shelved: A Deep Dive
- Netflix Withdraws Warner Bros Bid: Paramount's Superior Offer Explained
- Unveiling the Tutima Patria Titanium: A New Look with Light Blue Dial
- Netflix Withdraws Warner Bros Bid: Paramount's Superior Offer Explained
- Sydney Hospital Fungal Outbreak: What You Need to Know
- Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment: February 26, 2026 | Ukraine War Update
- West Coast Eagles Pre-Season Injury Update: Who's In and Who's Out?
- NFL Center Shakeup: Commanders Release Tyler Biadasz
- Could Matt Burton Be the Next NFL Punter? Insights from Michael Dickson
- Sydney Hospital Fungal Outbreak: What You Need to Know
- Governor Tressel's Visit: Celebrating East Palestine's Vocational Success
- How extreme weather is leaving thousands of homes uninsurable
- NHL Roundup: Oilers Stars Hit Milestones in Rout of Kings | McDavid, Draisaitl & More!
- Daniil Medvedev's Radical Proposal: Overhauling ATP Rankings for Player Welfare
- Daniil Medvedev's Radical Proposal: Overhauling ATP Rankings for Player Welfare
- Liberal Party's 2025 Election Defeat Review Shelved: A Deep Dive
- NHL Roundup: Oilers Stars Hit Milestones in Rout of Kings | McDavid, Draisaitl & More!
- Dwight Howard: NBA Comeback at 40? | Lakers Legend's Farewell Tour
- FX Option Expiries: EUR/USD at 1.1800 - 27 Feb 2023
- Davy Litten's Hull FC Payback Mission: Reflecting on Ruck Changes & York Stint | Rugby League 2026
- Saddiq Bey Explodes for 42 Points! Pelicans Beat Jazz in Utah | NBA Highlights
- Netflix Withdraws Warner Bros Bid: Paramount's Superior Offer Explained
- The Climate Crisis and Insurance: Why Homes Are Becoming Uninsurable
- Dwight Howard: NBA Comeback at 40? | Lakers Legend's Farewell Tour
- 2026 NFLPA Report Cards: Grading Every Team's Facilities, Coaches, and More
- Mitchell Schott Breaks 4 Records in 200 IM at Ivy League Championships 2026
- Saddiq Bey Explodes for 42 Points! Pelicans Beat Jazz in Utah | NBA Highlights
- Netflix Withdraws Warner Bros Bid: Paramount's Superior Offer Explained
- GBP/USD Struggles: UK Political Drama & BoE Easing Signals Explained
- NHL Roundup: Oilers Stars Hit Milestones in Rout of Kings | McDavid, Draisaitl & More!
- Dwight Howard: NBA Comeback at 40? | Lakers Legend's Farewell Tour
- Carson Hocevar's Post-Race Reflections: Why He Texted Ryan Blaney and Not Christopher Bell
- Daniil Medvedev's Radical Proposal: Overhauling ATP Rankings for Player Welfare
- Uninsurable Homes: How Climate Change is Impacting Your Future
- Mitchell Schott Breaks 4 Records in 200 IM at Ivy League Championships 2026
- Daniil Medvedev's Radical Proposal: Overhauling ATP Rankings for Player Welfare
- Mitchell Schott Breaks 4 Records in 200 IM at Ivy League Championships 2026
- NHL Roundup: Oilers Stars Hit Milestones in Rout of Kings | McDavid, Draisaitl & More!
- AI, Immigration Crackdown, & Overhiring: How 2020-2022 Are Shaking Up the Labor Market in 2026
- Carson Hocevar's Post-Race Reflections: Why He Texted Ryan Blaney and Not Christopher Bell
- Diocese of Monterey Closes Notre Dame High School: What Happened and What's Next?
- Dwight Howard: NBA Comeback Plans & His Impact on the League
- Birmingham City's Brutal Night: Chris Davies Reflects on Millwall Loss and Jhon Solis' Red Card
- NHL Roundup: Oilers Stars Hit Milestones in Rout of Kings | McDavid, Draisaitl & More!
- South Sydney's Halfback Dilemma: NRL Exemption for Rising Star?
- Unveiling the Tutima Patria Titanium: A New Look with Light Blue Dial
- Yankees Sign Randal Grichuk to Minor League Deal | What It Means for Bench Depth in 2026
- Sydney Hospital Fungal Outbreak: What You Need to Know
- Liberal Party's 2025 Election Defeat Review Shelved: A Deep Dive
- NHL Roundup: Oilers Stars Hit Milestones in Rout of Kings | McDavid, Draisaitl & More!
- Netflix Withdraws Warner Bros Bid: Paramount's Superior Offer Explained
- Malamaal Weekly 2: The Return of the Greedy Villagers - Bollywood Exclusive
- LAUSD Superintendent Investigated: AI Contract Crisis Unfolds
- NHL Roundup: Oilers Stars Hit Milestones in Rout of Kings | McDavid, Draisaitl & More!
- Netflix Withdraws Warner Bros Bid: Paramount's Superior Offer Explained
- Bayern’s Injury Woes: Davies Back, Itō & Kim Exit Training – What It Means for Bayern Munich
- Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment: February 26, 2026 - Ukraine War Update
- Carson Hocevar's Post-Race Reflections: Why He Texted Ryan Blaney and Not Christopher Bell
- Dwight Howard: NBA Comeback at 40? | Lakers Legend's Farewell Tour
- Dwight Howard: NBA Comeback at 40? | Lakers Legend's Farewell Tour
- Carson Hocevar's Post-Race Reflections: Why He Texted Ryan Blaney and Not Christopher Bell
- Unveiling the Tutima Patria Titanium: A New Look with Light Blue Dial
- Minnesota Lynx Offseason Highlights: International Stars and Domestic Dominance
- Save Over £200 on Your Energy Bills: Experts' Advice on Switching Deals
- Diocese of Monterey Closes Notre Dame High School: What Happened and What's Next?
- Daniil Medvedev's Radical Proposal: Overhauling ATP Rankings for Player Welfare
- Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment: February 26, 2026 - Ukraine War Update
- How Young Australians Are Coping with the Rising Cost of Living: Tips for Financial Survival
- Kam Williams' In-Season Return: How He Can Boost Kentucky Wildcats' NCAA Run
- FX Option Expiries: EUR/USD at 1.1800 - 27 Feb 2023
- Birmingham City's Brutal Night: Chris Davies Reflects on Millwall Loss and Jhon Solis' Red Card
- JJ Gabriel: The 15-Year-Old Prodigy Set to Rewrite Man United's Future?
- NHL Roundup: Oilers Stars Hit Milestones in Rout of Kings | McDavid, Draisaitl & More!
- Dwight Howard: NBA Comeback at 40? | Lakers Legend's Farewell Tour
- AI Revolution: How the SaaSpocalypse Affected Atlassian and Other SaaS Companies
- Could Matt Burton Be the Next NFL Punter? Insights from Michael Dickson
- Bayern’s Injury Woes: Davies Back, Itō & Kim Exit Training – What It Means for Bayern Munich
- FX Option Expiries: EUR/USD at 1.1800 - 27 Feb 2023
- AI, Immigration Crackdown, & Overhiring: How 2020-2022 Are Shaking Up the Labor Market in 2026
- Could NRL Star Matt Burton Make It as an NFL Punter? Super Bowl Winner Michael Dickson Weighs In
- JJ Gabriel: The 15-Year-Old Prodigy Set to Rewrite Man United's Future?
- Netflix Withdraws Warner Bros Bid: Paramount's Superior Offer Explained
- Diocese of Monterey Closes Notre Dame High School: What Happened and What's Next?
- FX Option Expiries: EUR/USD at 1.1800 - 27 Feb 2023
- NHL Roundup: Oilers Stars Hit Milestones in Rout of Kings | McDavid, Draisaitl & More!
- Lakers' Losing Streak Continues: Luka Doncic's Heroics Fall Short Against Suns
- Zhang Shuai's Upset Victory & Paolini's Dominant Performance in Merida Quarterfinals
- FX Option Expiries: EUR/USD at 1.1800 - 27 Feb 2023
- How extreme weather is leaving thousands of homes uninsurable
- Fintech Giant Block Layoffs: How AI is Transforming the Workforce
- Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment: February 26, 2026 | Ukraine War Update
Article information
Author: Catherine Tremblay
Last Updated:
Views: 6040
Rating: 4.7 / 5 (67 voted)
Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Catherine Tremblay
Birthday: 1999-09-23
Address: Suite 461 73643 Sherril Loaf, Dickinsonland, AZ 47941-2379
Phone: +2678139151039
Job: International Administration Supervisor
Hobby: Dowsing, Snowboarding, Rowing, Beekeeping, Calligraphy, Shooting, Air sports
Introduction: My name is Catherine Tremblay, I am a precious, perfect, tasty, enthusiastic, inexpensive, vast, kind person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.