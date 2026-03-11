Trump's Expansion Plans: Unveiling the 'Don-roe Doctrine' and Its Potential Targets (2026)

President Trump's recent comments about the Monroe Doctrine and his desire to expand American influence in the Western Hemisphere have sparked curiosity and concern. But here's where it gets controversial: the president's approach to achieving these goals is unclear and could have significant implications for several countries. From Greenland to Colombia, here's a breakdown of the countries and territories that have been the subject of Trump's interventionist comments, and the potential impact of his 'Don-roe Doctrine'.

Greenland

Trump has long coveted Greenland, claiming it's essential for national security. He's even appointed a special envoy to the island, suggesting a potential annexation. However, Greenland's leaders have repeatedly stated that the island isn't for sale and will decide its future independently. The president's comments have sparked debate, with some questioning the legality and feasibility of such an action.

Iran

Trump has also voiced concerns about Iran's protests and economic conditions, threatening military action if the government kills peaceful demonstrators. This comes after the U.S. carried out airstrikes against Iran's nuclear facilities in June. The president's comments have raised questions about the U.S.' role in the region and the potential for further escalation.

Cuba

Trump has suggested that Cuba is on the brink of collapse, pointing to its reduced oil imports from Venezuela. However, he has not detailed any plans for intervention. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has indicated that the U.S. is not a fan of the Cuban regime, which has supported Maduro. The situation remains tense, with the U.S. and Cuba having a complex history.

Colombia

Trump has accused Colombian President Gustavo Petro of illegal drug production and trafficking, threatening military action. The U.S. has imposed sanctions on Petro, claiming he has allowed drug cartels to flourish. However, Petro has accused the U.S. of violating international law with its attacks on alleged drug boats, leading to a tense standoff.

Canada

While Trump has not brought up Canada as a potential target for annexation, he has imposed punishing tariffs and threatened to end trade negotiations. The president's comments about making Canada the '51st state' in the past have raised questions about his intentions, and the ongoing trade tensions could have significant implications for the relationship between the two countries.

Panama Canal

Trump has also expressed interest in regaining control over the Panama Canal, drawing criticism from Panama's government. The U.S. played a significant role in the canal's construction and control in the early 20th century, but began handing it back to Panama in 1979. The president's comments have sparked debate about the U.S.' role in the region and the potential for renewed control over the canal.

The Monroe Doctrine, first outlined in 1823, has been a cornerstone of U.S. foreign policy in the Western Hemisphere. However, Trump's interpretation of the doctrine and his approach to achieving American dominance in the region have raised questions and concerns. As the president continues to make controversial comments, the future of U.S. intervention in these countries remains uncertain, leaving the world watching closely.