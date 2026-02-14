Trump's Controversial Video: Racist Clip of Obamas Removed (2026)

Donald Trump's Social Media Storm: A Racist Clip Sparks Outrage and Political Fallout

A shocking video has been removed from Donald Trump's social media, revealing a disturbing trend of racism and political controversy. Just an hour ago, the world witnessed a video shared by the former US President, featuring a racist clip of Barack and Michelle Obama as apes. But here's where it gets controversial: the White House initially defended the clip as an 'internet meme' and dismissed critics.

The video, set to the song 'The Lion Sleeps Tonight', was part of a 62-second post claiming voter fraud in the 2020 election. Republican Senator Tim Scott, an African-American, strongly condemned the post, calling it the 'most racist thing' he's seen from the White House. Despite the criticism, the White House initially stood by the video, sparking a fierce backlash.

The clip, reminiscent of historical racist caricatures, was traced back to a post by a conservative meme creator. It also depicted other prominent Democrats as animals, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Hillary Clinton. Even Joe Biden, Trump's predecessor, was not spared, being shown as an ape eating a banana.

The Obamas have not yet responded to this incident. However, the video's removal didn't stop the controversy. Trump's own party members, like Senator Scott and Representative Mike Lawler, demanded its deletion and an apology. The White House eventually took it down, blaming a staffer's error.

This incident is just the tip of the iceberg. Trump has a history of attacking Obama, including baseless claims about his birthplace. And this is the part most people miss: the video's removal doesn't erase the underlying issues of racism and political division it exposes.

The question remains: how will this incident shape the future of political discourse and racial equality in America? Will it be a turning point for addressing systemic racism, or fuel further division? Share your thoughts and let's continue the conversation.