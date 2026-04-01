Trump's Controversial Draft Order: Taking Control of Elections (2026)

Unveiling the Trump Election Control Plan: A Draft Order and Its Flaws

The controversial plan to seize control of elections has been revealed, and it's a doozy. But here's where it gets controversial: a draft executive order is making the rounds, proposing to declare a national emergency to empower President Donald Trump with unprecedented control over voting. This move has raised eyebrows among legal experts and voting rights advocates alike.

The draft order, dated April 12, 2025, has been circulating among anti-voting groups and some progressive circles since last year. It's titled: 'Establishing Security, Integrity, and Transparency for United States Elections with Protections Against Foreign Interference.' But is it constitutional? That's the million-dollar question.

Peter Ticktin, a Trump ally and the brain behind this plan, provided the April 12 version to Democracy Docket. However, the order is not without its flaws. It cites laws that don't actually grant emergency powers to the president, and it's riddled with errors, such as referencing a non-existent section of an executive order.

The plan has sparked debate, with lawyers and legal experts labeling it blatantly unconstitutional. Trump himself claimed ignorance, stating, 'No, I’ve never heard about it.' But the question remains: if this plan were to be implemented, what would it mean for the future of American elections?

This draft order is a fascinating, yet concerning, insight into the lengths some are willing to go to in the name of election integrity. It invites us to consider the boundaries of presidential power and the potential consequences of overstepping them. So, what do you think? Is this a necessary measure to ensure election security, or an overreach of power? Share your thoughts in the comments below!