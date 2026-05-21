Donald Trump's unconventional approach to diplomacy was on full display during Benjamin Netanyahu's recent visit to Mar-a-Lago, showcasing a disregard for diplomatic protocol that has become a hallmark of his political style. This meeting offered a glimpse into Trump's foreign policy approach, marked by unexpected statements and a willingness to challenge established norms. But how did Netanyahu react to this? And what does this all mean for the future of international relations?

During an impromptu press conference, Trump's interactions with Netanyahu revealed a pattern of behavior that has raised eyebrows among diplomats and foreign policy experts. He began by casually acknowledging the frequency of the Israeli prime minister's visits, almost as if it were an afterthought.

Then came the controversial part. Trump boldly stated his support for Netanyahu, even if he were to order another attack on Iran's nuclear installations. He also admitted to asking Israel’s president to pardon the prime minister in a bribery and corruption trial, seemingly unconcerned about the appearance of meddling in the affairs of a sovereign state.

And this is the part most people miss... Surprisingly, Trump seemed to accept Russia's claim that Ukraine had attacked Vladimir Putin's residence. This was despite the lack of independent US intelligence confirmation. He chose to believe the Russian president, even as Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the story a “lie.”

Trump also highlighted his relationship with Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has often criticized Netanyahu. The Israeli leader, on the other hand, strongly opposes any future role for Turkish forces in the peace settlement and rebuilding of Gaza. Netanyahu, however, maintained a poker-faced demeanor. He described Trump as the best friend Israel has ever had among US presidents.

During a lunch, Netanyahu further flattered Trump, informing him that he would be the first non-Israeli to receive the Israel Prize, the Jewish state’s highest cultural honor. Trump reciprocated with an even more effusive tribute, suggesting that Israel might not exist today if it had been led by any other prime minister.

But here's where it gets controversial... Despite the praise, the meeting occurred amidst significant tensions between the two leaders. The White House is pressuring Netanyahu to embrace the second phase of Trump's Gaza peace plan, while Netanyahu hesitates due to concerns about Hamas's disarmament.

Trump acknowledged the concerns, but he seemed less concerned about the reconstruction of the shattered coastal territory before Hamas was disarmed.

Regarding Iran, whose nuclear facilities were bombed by the US last June, Trump's stance is complex. He has repeatedly insisted that the US action “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear capabilities. Yet, Netanyahu argued for a renewed offensive amid reports that Tehran is upgrading its ballistic missile capabilities and rebuilding its damaged nuclear facilities. Trump acknowledged that Iran might be behaving badly but added that it hasn't been confirmed.

He hinted at potential support for Israeli strikes if no deal is reached. However, he drew the line at regime change, a goal that Israel seemed to have last summer when it expanded attacks beyond military installations.

Trump's message on Syria and its president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, was also noteworthy. Despite al-Sharaa's past and explicit hostility from Israel, Trump hoped Netanyahu would get along with Syria, stating that the new president is working hard. When asked if they had reached an accord, Trump replied, “We do have an understanding regarding Syria.”

So, what do you think? Do you agree with Trump's approach to these complex international issues, or do you believe his methods could destabilize the region? Share your thoughts in the comments below!