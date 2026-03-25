Trump's 'Clown' Cabinet: Lawrence O'Donnell Exposes Treasury Secretary's Lies (2026)

Get ready for a scathing critique of a key Trump administration figure!

Lawrence O'Donnell, in a recent fiery commentary, has taken aim at Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, labeling him as a 'sleazy punk' and a 'buffoon'. But here's where it gets controversial... O'Donnell argues that Bessent's behavior and testimony during a hearing on financial system oversight were not only unprecedented but also deeply insulting to Democratic lawmakers.

"This is a new low, even for Trump's Cabinet. We've never seen such a ridiculous Secretary of the Treasury. This guy is a clown!" O'Donnell exclaimed.

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He goes on to compare Bessent to Steve Mnuchin, Trump's first-term Treasury Secretary, suggesting that Mnuchin now looks like a model of integrity compared to Bessent. O'Donnell paints a picture of Bessent as a man who has sold his soul to Trump, becoming his most loyal and tortured accomplice.

"It's as if working for Trump has turned Bessent into a pathological liar. He's mastered the art of Trump-speak, a style of lying that is irrational and irrelevant."

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And this is the part most people miss: Bessent, a married gay man, is humiliating himself by serving Trump and the GOP. O'Donnell suggests that Bessent's transformation is a direct result of his association with Trump.

So, what do you think? Is O'Donnell's critique fair? Or is he being too harsh on Bessent? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments!

Watch the full clip of O'Donnell's analysis here and decide for yourself.

Trump's 'Clown' Cabinet: Lawrence O'Donnell Exposes Treasury Secretary's Lies (2026)

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