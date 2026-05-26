Trump's Climate Rollback: What's at Stake for the U.S. and Canada? (2026)

The Trump administration is poised to scrap a longstanding legal basis for U.S. climate action, potentially upending emissions controls that have been in place since the Obama era. This move, which involves withdrawing the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) 'endangerment finding,' could have far-reaching consequences for both the U.S. and Canada's environmental policies.

A Legal Foundation for Climate Action

The 'endangerment finding' has been a cornerstone of American climate policy since 2009, when the EPA responded to a Supreme Court ruling that greenhouse gases posed a threat to public health. This finding has guided the EPA and other U.S. agencies in regulating greenhouse gases across various sectors, from industrial facilities to vehicles.

Trump's Agenda and Fossil Fuels

The Trump administration's focus on supporting the fossil fuel industry is a key driver behind this decision. By boosting exports of oil and gas and lowering energy prices, the administration aims to benefit the industry. President Donald Trump's order to the EPA to review the endangerment finding's legality is part of a broader effort to remove what he perceives as 'ideologically motivated' regulations on energy, particularly fossil fuels.

Impact on Emissions Regulations

Without the endangerment finding, all the rules governing emissions could be scrapped. This includes regulations on methane, a potent greenhouse gas responsible for a significant portion of global warming. Additionally, vehicle emission standards may be relaxed, potentially setting the U.S. back in the global electric vehicle (EV) race and reducing pressure on automakers to produce zero-emission vehicles.

Legal Challenges and Canadian Implications

The rescinding of the endangerment finding is likely to face legal challenges from various groups and even states. The Supreme Court's stance on its original ruling is uncertain, but the current composition of the court, with a majority of conservative judges, could influence the outcome. This development could create a divide between the U.S. and Canada regarding vehicle standards, as both countries have historically aligned on these issues.

Canada's Clean Energy Transition

Despite this potential setback, Canada is already moving away from the U.S. in clean energy policies, as evidenced by Prime Minister Mark Carney's recent announcement of new vehicle emissions standards. This shift highlights the importance of Canada's own efforts to combat climate change and transition to clean energy technologies.

Conclusion

The Trump administration's decision to rescind the endangerment finding represents a significant challenge to U.S. climate policy. However, it also underscores the need for Canada to remain vigilant and committed to its climate goals, ensuring that it continues to make progress in the global fight against climate change.