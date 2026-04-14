Trump's Border Czar Announces Drawdown of Immigration Agents in Minnesota: What's Next? (2026)

Startling shift on immigration enforcement: the border security plan in Minnesota is being scaled back, but not ended. White House border czar Tom Homan says more than 1,000 immigration agents have already left the Twin Cities area, with hundreds more expected to depart in the coming days as part of the administration’s drawdown from the Metro Surge. A “small” security presence will remain for a limited time to protect surviving agents and to respond when circumstances escalate, Homan told CBS’s Face the Nation, though he did not specify what “small” means in practical terms.

The crackdown will continue to pursue fraud allegations and monitor disruptions to immigration enforcement during services at places of worship. Homan asserted that the majority of personnel have already been withdrawn: “We’ve removed well over 1,000 people, and as of Monday, Tuesday, we’ll remove several hundred more. We’ll get back to the original footprint.”

This operation, labeled the Metro Surge, drew thousands of officers to Minneapolis and St. Paul and was touted by the Department of Homeland Security as the largest immigration enforcement effort in U.S. history, and said to be successful. However, it drew increasing criticism as tensions rose and violence occurred, including the deaths of two U.S. citizens linked to enforcement activities and a wave of protests by residents who organized defenses, warned neighbors of agents’ approaches, or filmed actions by officers. The ensuing controversy compelled some adjustments to how the operation was carried out.

Last week, Homan announced a plan to begin pulling back immediately, with 700 federal officers slated to depart Minnesota right away, though more than 2,000 remained in the state. He later described a “significant drawdown” already in progress that would continue through the week. He emphasized that enforcement would not end in the Twin Cities and that mass deportations would continue nationwide. Departing officers will reassess where they are assigned next, either returning to their home stations or moving to other posts. When asked whether future deployments could match the scale of the Minneapolis-St. Paul effort, Homan indicated that it would depend on future circumstances and needs.

Follow-up questions and considerations for readers:

- Do you think large-scale enforcement operations like this are effective, or do they create more confusion and tension in local communities?

- Should federal immigration enforcement focus more on fraud and criminal activity, or should it prioritize steady, smaller deployments to avoid disruption and controversy?

- What safeguards would you want to see to prevent excessive force or civil rights violations during such operations?