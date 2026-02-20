A shocking development has unfolded, leaving the world in a state of uncertainty and controversy. The US, under President Trump, has taken a bold and unprecedented step in its foreign policy, leaving many questioning its legality and morality.

Trump, in a recent news conference, declared that the US will 'run Venezuela' until a political transition can be safely and judiciously executed. This statement comes just hours after US forces carried out a bombing campaign in Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, and 'captured' President Nicolas Maduro.

The Trump administration's actions have sparked a heated debate. While Trump argues that this intervention will bring stability and prosperity to Venezuela, critics argue that it is a blatant violation of international law and sovereignty. But here's where it gets controversial: the US justifies its actions by claiming Maduro faced drug-related charges, a claim that has been refuted by Maduro himself and legal experts alike.

The months-long pressure campaign against Maduro's government included seizures of oil tankers and attacks on drug-smuggling boats, which were widely condemned as extrajudicial killings. Washington's accusations of Maduro's ties to drug cartels have been the basis for this intervention, but many question the legitimacy of these claims.

During the news conference, Trump further stated that US oil companies will move into Venezuela, promising to fix the oil infrastructure and bring wealth to the country. He believes his administration's actions will make Venezuela 'rich, independent, and safe.'

However, the international community and legal experts have strongly condemned these actions. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva warned that such attacks violate international law and could lead to a world of chaos and instability. Ben Saul, the UN's special rapporteur, also criticized Washington's 'illegal abduction' of Maduro.

And this is the part most people miss: the potential consequences of this intervention. With Maduro in US custody, the future of Venezuela hangs in the balance. Will the US truly bring stability, or is this a power play for control of Venezuela's vast oil reserves?

This story is still developing, and the world awaits the next chapter. What are your thoughts on this controversial move? Do you believe the US has overstepped its boundaries, or is this a necessary step to bring stability to Venezuela? Share your opinions in the comments below, and let's discuss this complex and thought-provoking issue.