Trump's Bold Move: Running Venezuela After Maduro's Capture (2026)

In a bold move, President Trump declared, 'We are now in charge of running the country' after orchestrating the removal of Venezuela's president. This statement, made during a media address from his Mar-a-Lago estate, signaled a significant shift in U.S. policy towards Venezuela. Trump's remarks came after a series of military strikes that led to the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The president assured reporters that the U.S. would maintain its presence in Venezuela until a 'proper transition' could take place, implying a potential long-term involvement.

Trump's announcement followed a dramatic few hours, marked by reports of explosions in Caracas and the revelation that Maduro and his wife were in U.S. custody. In an interview with Fox & Friends, Trump revealed plans for U.S. oil companies to invest in Venezuela's oil reserves, aiming to repair infrastructure and generate revenue. He also hinted at the possibility of a second, larger military operation if needed.

See Also
Trump's Oil Agenda: Unraveling the Future of Venezuela's Oil IndustryMarjorie Taylor Greene's Legacy: Did Her Constituents Benefit from Her Controversial Tenure?Putin's Residence Targeted? Russia's Claim Sparks ControversyU-Haul Truck Drives into LA Anti-Iranian Regime Protest: What We Know So Far

Despite some U.S. injuries, Trump praised the operation's success, attributing it to the U.S.'s ability to stop drug trafficking. He addressed China's concerns about oil control, assuring them that the U.S. would allow access to oil while maintaining its grip on the situation. However, Trump did not specify the next steps for regime change, leaving room for speculation about the future of Venezuela's political landscape.

See Also
Tragedy Strikes: NYC's First Homicide of 2026 - Rideshare Driver Shot in Bronx

This controversial move has sparked debates about the constitutionality of U.S. involvement in Venezuela's affairs. As the situation unfolds, it invites discussions on the balance between national interests and international law. What do you think? Do you agree or disagree with President Trump's approach to Venezuela? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Trump's Bold Move: Running Venezuela After Maduro's Capture (2026)

References

Top Articles
The Beatles' Final Song: The End of an Era
Falkirk's Rise: Can They Secure a Top Six Finish in the Scottish Premiership?
King Charles' Legacy: Shaping the Future of the Royal Family
Latest Posts
Power Corruption: Kingsley Moghalu's Insight Amid Ofori-Atta's Arrest
GIGABYTE Unveils Stunning OLED Displays and AI Innovations at CES 2026!
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Delena Feil

Last Updated:

Views: 5937

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (45 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Delena Feil

Birthday: 1998-08-29

Address: 747 Lubowitz Run, Sidmouth, HI 90646-5543

Phone: +99513241752844

Job: Design Supervisor

Hobby: Digital arts, Lacemaking, Air sports, Running, Scouting, Shooting, Puzzles

Introduction: My name is Delena Feil, I am a clean, splendid, calm, fancy, jolly, bright, faithful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.