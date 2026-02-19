Trump's Bold Move: Running Venezuela After Maduro's Capture (2026)

In a bold move, President Trump declared, 'We are now in charge of running the country' after orchestrating the removal of Venezuela's president. This statement, made during a media address from his Mar-a-Lago estate, signaled a significant shift in U.S. policy towards Venezuela. Trump's remarks came after a series of military strikes that led to the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The president assured reporters that the U.S. would maintain its presence in Venezuela until a 'proper transition' could take place, implying a potential long-term involvement.

Trump's announcement followed a dramatic few hours, marked by reports of explosions in Caracas and the revelation that Maduro and his wife were in U.S. custody. In an interview with Fox & Friends, Trump revealed plans for U.S. oil companies to invest in Venezuela's oil reserves, aiming to repair infrastructure and generate revenue. He also hinted at the possibility of a second, larger military operation if needed.

Despite some U.S. injuries, Trump praised the operation's success, attributing it to the U.S.'s ability to stop drug trafficking. He addressed China's concerns about oil control, assuring them that the U.S. would allow access to oil while maintaining its grip on the situation. However, Trump did not specify the next steps for regime change, leaving room for speculation about the future of Venezuela's political landscape.

This controversial move has sparked debates about the constitutionality of U.S. involvement in Venezuela's affairs. As the situation unfolds, it invites discussions on the balance between national interests and international law. What do you think? Do you agree or disagree with President Trump's approach to Venezuela? Share your thoughts in the comments below.