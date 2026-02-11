The White House has unveiled a controversial plan to govern Gaza, appointing a 'Board of Peace' led by President Donald Trump. The board's members include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Trump chairs the board, which aims to oversee Gaza's temporary governance. Ali Shaath, an engineer and former Palestinian Authority official, heads the committee and pledges swift action to improve conditions, focusing on immediate needs like shelter. The plan, endorsed by Israel and Hamas in October, envisions a Palestinian technocratic body under international oversight. Critics argue the board's structure resembles colonial rule. The board also includes private equity executive Marc Rowan, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and Trump adviser Robert Gabriel. Former UN Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov is the high representative for Gaza. Responsibilities are unclear. Rights experts warn the arrangement could perpetuate colonial-like control. Major General Jasper Jeffers, a former US special operations commander, leads the International Stabilization Force. A UN Security Council resolution authorized the board and its force in Gaza. Israel and Hamas have accused each other of violations, with over 440 Palestinians, including children, and three Israeli soldiers killed since October's truce. Israel's assault on Gaza has caused tens of thousands of deaths, a hunger crisis, and internal displacement. Rights experts, scholars, and a UN inquiry label it as genocide. Israel claims self-defense after Hamas militants killed 1,200 and took hostages in their October 2023 attack.
Trump's Board of Peace: Key Players in Gaza's Future (2026)
References
- https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-01-17/us-white-house-gaza-board-of-peace-leaders/106240316
- https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2026/jan/17/minneapolis-ice-shooting-media-coverage
- https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2026/jan/25/america-feels-like-a-country-on-the-brink-of-an-authoritarian-takeover
- https://www.theaustralian.com.au/business/the-wall-street-journal/a-look-back-at-the-war-that-is-about-to-begin/news-story/1844255ab93d8e71d3f85d25ecae3026
- https://www.9news.com.au/national/today-in-history-january-20-edward-viii-becomes-king-of-the-united-kingdom/8441421b-0635-4a16-9b01-b4adce4e91b5
- https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-01-16/what-we-know-us-european-military-presence-greenland/106232762
Top Articles
Apple Discontinues Pixelmator for iOS: What’s Next for Users? | Pixelmator Pro for iPad Explained
Stephen A. Smith's Embarrassing Mix-Up: Christian Kirk vs. Charlie Kirk
National Championship: Indiana's Fernando Mendoza Faces Former Recruiters Miami
Latest Posts
Why Air Bud Was Almost Named 'Buddy' - The Surprising Story Behind the Title!
The Future of AI in Healthcare: Chatbots vs. Real Doctors
Recommended Articles
- Annular Solar Eclipse 2026: Where and How to See the 'Ring of Fire'
- How AI Could Boost the Pound Sterling: Long-Term Outlook & Short-Term Challenges
- Benjamin Pavard's Marseille Loan: Inter's Defender Faces Uncertain Future
- Rocket Report: Filip Mešár & Joshua Roy's Rising Chemistry | AHL Prospects Analysis
- iPhone 18 Pro Price Update: No Hike Expected! Here’s What You Need to Know
- Rogue Moons: Can Life Exist Without a Sun?
- Max Verstappen Dominates Morning Session at F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Test
- Annular Solar Eclipse 2026: Where to Witness the 'Ring of Fire' on February 17th
- Baltimore Orioles 2026 Rotation Depth: Beyond the Starting Five
- Mitchell Marsh Out of T20 World Cup Opener: What Happened?
- Exploring the Under the Reed Roof Guesthouses: A Modern Take on Ukrainian Vernacular Architecture
- Baltimore Orioles 2026 Rotation Depth: Beyond the Starting Five
- Mikey Musumeci: Addicted to Pressure | UFC BJJ Champion's Mindset & Upcoming Fight Breakdown
- Why Bam Adebayo Could Be the Warriors' Next Big Trade Target | WNBA Superstar A'ja Wilson Connection
- El Paso Airport Closed: Security Reasons for Flight Ban Explained
- Exploring the Museum of Jesus' Baptism in Jordan
- How the Phoenix Mercury's Passing Game Led to a Historic WNBA Finals Appearance
- Rocket Report: Filip Mešár & Joshua Roy's Rising Chemistry | AHL Prospects Analysis
- Annular Solar Eclipse 2026: Where and How to See the 'Ring of Fire'
- Mikey Musumeci: Addicted to Pressure | UFC BJJ Champion's Mindset & Upcoming Fight Breakdown
- X-ray Protocluster Discovery: Unveiling the Early Universe's Rapid Growth
- Bitcoin ETFs Surge Despite Crypto Selloff: What's Driving the Inflow Streak?
- Red Sox Gamble: Roman Anthony Carrying the Offense? Craig Breslow's Bold Move!
- Benjamin Pavard's Marseille Loan: Inter's Defender Faces Uncertain Future
- Phoenix Mercury's 1998 Finals Run: The Power of Facilitation!
- Otter Invades Ice Fishing Hut! 🐟🦦 | Close Encounter on the Frozen Lake
- Sportsology Capital Partners: A New Player in the Game
- El Paso Airport Closed: Security Reasons for Flight Ban Explained
- Under the Reed Roof Guesthouses: YOD Group's Modern Ukrainian Vernacular Architecture
- Bitcoin ETFs Surge Despite Crypto Selloff: What’s Driving the Inflows? | Crypto News 2024
- X-ray Protocluster Discovery: Unveiling the Early Universe's Rapid Growth
- SpaceX's Falcon 9: Launching 24 Starlink Satellites from Vandenberg SFB
- FAA Shuts Down El Paso Airport for 10 Days: What We Know So Far
- Why Bam Adebayo Could Be the Warriors' Next Big Trade Target | WNBA Superstar A'ja Wilson Connection
- Why Bam Adebayo Could Be the Warriors' Next Big Trade Target | WNBA Superstar A'ja Wilson Connection
- UK Cold Weather Alert: Snow, Ice, and Health Risks - What You Need to Know
- Oscar Piastri's New F1 Support Team: Pedro Matos & Emma Murray Explained
- David Benavidez: Why He Thinks Usyk is the Best Fighter of This Era
- NBA Trade Deadline Breakdown: Winners, Losers, and Future Impact
- Super Bowl LX: How Seahawks Fans Helped Shut Down Patriots' Offense
- Teddy Atlas Breaks Down Tyson Fury vs Makhmudov: Can Fury Handle the Power? | Boxing Analysis
- Aardman's 50th Anniversary: Concerts, Exhibition, and More
- NBA Trade Deadline Breakdown: Winners, Losers, and Future Impact
- El Paso Airport Closed: Security Reasons for Flight Ban Explained
- Benjamin Pavard's Marseille Loan: Inter's Defender Faces Uncertain Future
- FAA Shuts Down El Paso Airport for 10 Days: What We Know So Far
- Revolutionizing CO2 Storage Monitoring: Norway's Undersea Solution
- New York Fashion Week 2026: Top Trends & Must-Have Styles | Runway Highlights
- TotalEnergies CEO: Why Venezuela's Oil Dreams are a No-Go for Big Oil
- Angel Reese Returns to Rose BC for Unrivaled 2026 Season | WNBA 3-on-3 Basketball
- Annular Solar Eclipse 2026: Where and How to See the 'Ring of Fire'
- F1 2026 Cars: Faster Than Expected with Impressive Performance
- New York Fashion Week 2026: Top Trends & Must-Have Styles | Runway Highlights
- Ohio State's 2027 Recruiting Class: A Historic Opportunity
- Can Life Exist on Moons Without a Sun? Rogue Exomoons and Tidal Heating Explained
- David Benavidez: Why He Thinks Usyk is the Best Fighter of This Era
- El Paso Airport Closed: Security Reasons for Flight Ban Explained
- Can Life Exist on Moons Without a Sun? Rogue Exomoons and Tidal Heating Explained
- Sarawak Dong Zong vs Unity Minister: UEC Recognition Debate
- Torbay Beaches to Ditch Blue Flag Status: What You Need to Know
- Chris Sutton Reacts to Mohamed Toure's Stunning Norwich City Hat-Trick! | Championship Highlights
- SpaceX's Falcon 9: Launching 24 Starlink Satellites from Vandenberg SFB
- Mikey Musumeci: Addicted to Pressure | UFC BJJ Champion's Mindset & Upcoming Fight Breakdown
- Calvin McDonald Named CEO of The Wella Company: What’s Next for the Beauty Giant?
- Amy Winehouse's Ex Blake Fielder-Civil: Life After Tragedy, Addiction, and Loss
- Annular Solar Eclipse 2026: Where and How to See the 'Ring of Fire'
- How the Phoenix Mercury's Passing Game Led to a Historic WNBA Finals Appearance
- Supervolcano's Secret: Unlocking America's Lithium Future?
- El Paso Airport Closed: Security Reasons for Flight Ban Explained
- Aardman's 50th Anniversary: Concerts, Exhibition, and More
- New York Fashion Week 2026: Key Trends and Styles You Can't Miss
- Cold Weather Alert: Snow, Ice, and Health Risks in the UK
- India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match: Priyanka Chaturvedi's Strong Criticism of BCCI
- Can Life Exist on Moons Without a Sun? Rogue Exomoons and Tidal Heating Explained
- South Carolina Softball: Ranking Update and Preview of the Carolina Classic
- Bitcoin's Price Dip: Industry Experts Weigh In - Crypto Daybook Americas
- Tracking Space Debris: How Earthquake Sensors Detect Falling Objects
- Why Belgium is Turning Off Streetlights: Restoring Darkness for Nature and Health
- Kerin Lake Retires: A Tribute to Wales' Determined Rugby Centre
- Why Bam Adebayo Could Be the Warriors' Next Big Trade Target | WNBA Superstar A'ja Wilson Connection
- TotalEnergies CEO: Why Venezuela's Oil Dreams are a No-Go for Big Oil
- F1 2026 Cars: Faster Than Expected with Impressive Performance
- New York Fashion Week 2026: Top Trends & Must-Have Styles | Runway Highlights
- El Paso Airport Closed: Security Reasons for Flight Ban Explained
- Sportsology Capital Partners: A New Player in the Game
- Celebrate Aardman's 50th Anniversary with Concerts and Exhibitions!
- Bitcoin's Price Dip: Industry Experts Weigh In - Crypto Daybook Americas
- Why Bam Adebayo Could Be the Warriors' Next Big Trade Target | WNBA Superstar A'ja Wilson Connection
- 2026 Southern Hemisphere Heatwave & Wildfires: Climate Change Impact
- X-ray Protocluster Discovery: Unveiling the Early Universe's Rapid Growth
- T20 World Cup: Ireland's Chase of Australia's 182 - Highlights, Wickets & Expert Analysis
- Bitcoin ETFs Surge Despite Crypto Selloff: What's Driving the Inflow Streak?
- Celebrate Aardman's 50th Anniversary with Concerts and Exhibitions!
- Ohio State's 2027 Recruiting Class: A Game Changer for the Buckeyes
- 2026 Southern Hemisphere Heatwave & Wildfires: Climate Change Impact
- India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Match: Shiv Sena Leader's Bold Statement
- Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Lyft, Moderna, Cloudflare, Ford, Zillow Group and more
- Under the Reed Roof Guesthouses: YOD Group's Modern Ukrainian Vernacular Architecture
- Mitchell Marsh Out of T20 World Cup Opener: What Happened?
- Why Bam Adebayo Could Be the Warriors' Next Big Trade Target | WNBA Superstar A'ja Wilson Connection
Article information
Author: Geoffrey Lueilwitz
Last Updated:
Views: 6069
Rating: 5 / 5 (60 voted)
Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful
Author information
Name: Geoffrey Lueilwitz
Birthday: 1997-03-23
Address: 74183 Thomas Course, Port Micheal, OK 55446-1529
Phone: +13408645881558
Job: Global Representative
Hobby: Sailing, Vehicle restoration, Rowing, Ghost hunting, Scrapbooking, Rugby, Board sports
Introduction: My name is Geoffrey Lueilwitz, I am a zealous, encouraging, sparkling, enchanting, graceful, faithful, nice person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.