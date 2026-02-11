Trump's Board of Peace: Key Players in Gaza's Future (2026)

The White House has unveiled a controversial plan to govern Gaza, appointing a 'Board of Peace' led by President Donald Trump. The board's members include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, special envoy Steve Witkoff, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Trump chairs the board, which aims to oversee Gaza's temporary governance. Ali Shaath, an engineer and former Palestinian Authority official, heads the committee and pledges swift action to improve conditions, focusing on immediate needs like shelter. The plan, endorsed by Israel and Hamas in October, envisions a Palestinian technocratic body under international oversight. Critics argue the board's structure resembles colonial rule. The board also includes private equity executive Marc Rowan, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and Trump adviser Robert Gabriel. Former UN Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov is the high representative for Gaza. Responsibilities are unclear. Rights experts warn the arrangement could perpetuate colonial-like control. Major General Jasper Jeffers, a former US special operations commander, leads the International Stabilization Force. A UN Security Council resolution authorized the board and its force in Gaza. Israel and Hamas have accused each other of violations, with over 440 Palestinians, including children, and three Israeli soldiers killed since October's truce. Israel's assault on Gaza has caused tens of thousands of deaths, a hunger crisis, and internal displacement. Rights experts, scholars, and a UN inquiry label it as genocide. Israel claims self-defense after Hamas militants killed 1,200 and took hostages in their October 2023 attack.