Trump's Assault on the Environment: Why the Silence? (2026)

Bold claim first: the Trump administration has ignited an aggressive attack on the environment, and right now the pushback is conspicuously muted. But here’s the part most people miss: the silence around this shift may be as consequential as the policies themselves.

As Donald Trump moves to reshape the legal framework that limits global warming emissions, climate deniers have privately celebrated what they see as a quiet capitulation by billionaires, some Democrats, climate advocates, and even a portion of the press to a pro-fossil-fuel agenda.

Veteran climate skeptic Marc Morano—speaking at the World Prosperity Forum in Zurich, a five-day gathering pitched as a right-wing alternative to Davos—described Trump’s actions as a gutting of the long-standing positions climate proponents have fought for over decades. The event was backed by The Heartland Institute, known for promoting climate misinformation and for contributing to policy plans like Project 2025 for Trump’s envisioned second term.

Morano’s claim that billionaires, Democratic lawmakers, and climate activists have offered no real resistance resonates with some observers who track the climate denial ecosystem. Brown University environmental sociologist Robert Brulle says the Trump era has effectively dismantled key climate science institutions, like the National Center for Atmospheric Research, without triggering widespread outcry. In Brulle’s words, he never expected to agree with Morano so completely.

A major turning point cited is the administration’s repeal of the 2009 endangerment finding, which had established that greenhouse gas pollution endangers public health and justified federal limits on pollution from cars and power plants. The endangerment finding has long been a central objective for climate denial circles, and its reversal marks another step in a broader rollback of climate science and related funding.

Since taking office in January 2025, the Trump administration has rolled back weather forecasting capabilities, undermined climate research facilities, disputed established climate science in public reports, and slashed funding for climate-related energy and community projects. Under Energy Secretary Christopher Wright, the department reportedly discouraged the use of terms like “climate change,” “green,” and “sustainability.”

Morano notes that Trump overturned Biden’s climate agenda quickly, and many Democratic officials appear reluctant to foreground climate crisis messaging in public forums, media, and legislative venues. Polls, however, suggest broad public support for clean energy, with a majority favoring leadership on climate from the President and Congress.

Not all voices within the Democratic camp have remained quiet. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse urged activists not to let fossil-fuel politics silence climate conversations, and advocacy leader Genevieve Guenther labeled the strategy of “climate hush” as politically reckless, arguing it feeds the very agenda opponents want to advance.

At the Heartland Institute event, Morano celebrated what he viewed as surprising concessions from tech leaders, including Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, whose companies have faced scrutiny over evolving climate commitments in light of rising energy demands for AI and data centers. Gates’s foundation has funded think tanks aligned with climate skepticism, and Gates himself has publicly questioned extreme doomsday scenarios while advocating for redirected climate funding toward direct humanitarian aid.

See Also El Niño Redefined: How Global Warming Changed the Way Scientists See El Niño and La Niña

Both Microsoft and Amazon have funded Trump-related activities in the past and have recently shown openness to fossil-fuel-backed energy strategies for their expansive AI operations. Reports also note significant editorial shifts in major publications, with some outlets reframing or downplaying climate policy actions.

Morano argues that coverage in journalism has grown more cautious, with fewer reporters challenging anti-climate positions or pressing for accountability on fossil fuel policies. This stands in contrast to the earlier Trump years, when environmental regulators faced tighter scrutiny and more aggressive media pushback.

The climate hush is not confined to the United States. Internationally, journalists and policymakers have shown a similar reticence at forums like Davos, where leaders spoke less about climate change than in prior years. Analysts attribute this to a deeply polarized political climate that makes climate discourse feel risky or radioactive on the public stage.

Still, surveys indicate that a large majority of people worldwide want climate action, even if they misperceive others’ level of concern. This misperception has helped fuel a broader “spiral of silence” around climate advocacy, highlighting the gap between public desire for action and perceived political feasibility.

Experts offer a path forward. Katharine Hayhoe emphasizes the importance of opening conversations about climate change, especially in a climate of political volatility. Robert Brulle argues that the movement must rethink its strategy and rebuild in a fundamentally new way. Bill McKibben remains cautiously optimistic, acknowledging that while the pace of change is not fast enough, progress toward clean energy is accelerating, sometimes through channels not labeled explicitly as climate action.

In sum, the current moment features a notable pushback deficit alongside a growing recognition that stronger, clearer, and more persistent climate communication is essential. The question for readers and participants is this: if the momentum for fossil-fuel interests continues to rise in policy and corporate spheres, what concrete steps should the climate movement take to reenergize public engagement and policy pressure—and what role should media play in that effort? Share your take in the comments.

Rei Takver is an investigative climate journalist with DeSmog.