Trump Pulls National Guard from LA: Newsom Claims Victory in Legal Battle Over Federal Overreach (2026)

The battle over the National Guard in Los Angeles has come to a head, with President Trump pulling troops and Governor Newsom claiming victory. This situation highlights a complex legal and political struggle over the use of federal power within U.S. cities. Let's break down this multifaceted story, shall we?

President Trump announced the removal of the National Guard from Los Angeles, Portland, Oregon, and Chicago. His reasoning? He cited the 'greatly reduced' crime rates in these cities. However, Governor Newsom's office swiftly countered, attributing the decision to California's legal wins, including a recent ruling that returned control of the Guard to the state. Newsom stated that the federalization of the National Guard in California was illegal.

The back-and-forth began with a filing to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, where the Justice Department withdrew its request to keep the troops under federal control. Subsequently, the appeals court returned control of the California National Guard to Newsom.

But here's where it gets controversial... The Supreme Court had previously delivered a temporary blow to Trump, preventing him from deploying the National Guard in Chicago. The justices emphasized that deploying troops domestically should only occur in 'exceptional' circumstances. This decision was seen as a turning point in the legal battle over Trump's use of state National Guard troops, which he argued was necessary to quell unrest over immigration enforcement.

California officials had previously sued after Trump mobilized nearly 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles over Newsom's objections, deeming the deployment 'unlawful and unprecedented.' While most troops were sent home in August, roughly 300 California troops remained under federal control, with 100 still active in Los Angeles earlier this month.

Newsom estimated that Trump's deployment to Los Angeles was costly political theater, costing taxpayers nearly $120 million. This figure was based on estimates provided by the California National Guard.

In mid-December, video showed troops quietly leaving the Roybal Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles after an appellate court order. This facility had been patrolled by armed soldiers since June. Earlier this month, a federal judge ruled that the president illegally seized control of California's National Guard during protests over immigration enforcement.

And this is the part most people miss... The Los Angeles case is part of a broader legal battle over the president's authority to deploy armed forces within U.S. cities. Similar disputes in Oregon and Illinois are also making their way through the courts, with several judges expressing skepticism about claims that such decisions are beyond judicial review. Members of Congress have also begun scrutinizing these deployments, raising concerns about civil liberties and the increasing use of military forces in civilian settings.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem claimed that Los Angeles would have 'burned down' without the National Guard deployment. However, Trump's message on Truth Social echoed these claims.

Interestingly, the Guardsmen were primarily stationed to protect federal buildings, and violent and property crime actually fell by approximately 8% in Los Angeles this year, according to LAPD records. Furthermore, federal prosecutors have struggled to get indictments against demonstrators accused of attacking federal agents. A review of alleged assaults on federal officers in cities where Trump dispatched or threatened to dispatch the National Guard showed that the majority of incidents resulted in no injuries to officers.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta celebrated the filing with the appeals court, emphasizing the defense of the Constitution and the end of the president's overreach. He stated that the National Guard troops had been used as 'political pawns' and that the militaristic deployment had left lasting scars.

