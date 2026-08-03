Trump Official's Shocking Statement on Alberta Separatism (2026)

A bold statement has been made: "Let them come down to the U.S." - a controversial comment on Alberta's separatist movement. Scott Bessent, the U.S. Treasury Secretary, has sparked a political debate with his recent remarks. He claims that Canada is hindering Alberta's pipeline plans to the Pacific, suggesting that the province should look south for opportunities.

In an appearance on Real America's Voice, a right-wing TV channel, Bessent boldly stated, "I think we should let them come down into the U.S. Alberta is a natural partner for us." He further emphasized Alberta's resource wealth and the independence of its people, even hinting at a potential referendum on Alberta's future in Canada.

"People are talking about sovereignty, they want what the U.S. has," Bessent added, fueling speculation. The organizers of the Alberta independence movement have claimed connections with the Trump administration, although they have kept the names confidential. Their message has gained traction among MAGA influencers and Republicans, with Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles stating that Albertans would choose the U.S. over Canada.

The Alberta independence movement is gathering momentum, aiming for a referendum on provincial independence, not U.S. annexation. Bessent's comments follow Trump's decision to rescind Canada's invitation to his "Board of Peace," after Prime Minister Mark Carney's well-received speech at the World Economic Forum.

Trump's social media post, without explanation, added to the tension between the two nations. Evan Solomon, Canada's Artificial Intelligence Minister, responded by highlighting Ottawa's efforts to diversify trade and maintain sovereignty. He emphasized the need to focus on what Canada can control.

This story raises questions: Is Alberta's future truly at stake? Could a province secede from Canada? And what does this mean for U.S.-Canada relations? Join the discussion and share your thoughts in the comments!

Trump Official's Shocking Statement on Alberta Separatism (2026)

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