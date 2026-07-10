Trump & Netanyahu's Iran Strategy: Maximum Pressure, Divergent Goals, and the Palestine Factor (2026)

A dangerous game is unfolding on the global stage, with two powerful leaders, President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu, seemingly aligned in their strategy against Iran. But beneath the surface, a deep divide emerges, threatening to unravel their plans.

The Pressure Cooker

Trump and Netanyahu have united in their pursuit of "maximum pressure" on Iran, targeting its vital oil exports to China. This aggressive move is backed by Trump's executive order, which threatens a 25% tariff on any nation trading with Iran, a direct challenge to China's massive crude oil purchases from Iran.

But here's where it gets controversial: while the tactics are in sync, the ultimate goal is a bone of contention.

Trump, ever the dealmaker, has expressed a willingness to negotiate, a stance that contrasts sharply with Netanyahu's private argument that any agreement is futile. Analysts suggest Netanyahu's position is a calculated ploy to drag the US into a direct war with Tehran.

Diplomacy's Last Stand?

Despite the hawkish posturing, the Trump administration has kept a diplomatic back channel open. Indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran took place in Oman, and a second round is scheduled in Geneva, Switzerland.

The US proposal reportedly includes a suspension of uranium enrichment and the removal of highly enriched uranium from Iran. However, Netanyahu is pushing for an expanded deal, including conditions that Tehran is unlikely to accept, such as curbing its ballistic missile program and severing ties with regional allies.

An expert on Israeli affairs, Mohannad Mustafa, believes Israel's insistence on broadening the terms is a deliberate strategy to ensure diplomacy fails.

"Israel knows Iran won't accept these conditions. By setting them, Israel is saying its only option is war. The current government has moved beyond using military force for political settlements; war has become the goal."

Annexation's Cover?

As the world's attention is focused on the potential regional conflict, Palestinian leaders warn that Israel is exploiting the tensions to permanently alter the reality in the occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip, which has been devastated by two years of relentless bombardment.

Mustafa Barghouti, general secretary of the Palestinian National Initiative, argues that the focus on Iran serves as a smokescreen for Israel's accelerating annexation policies in the West Bank. The Israeli cabinet has approved measures to facilitate the seizure of Palestinian lands for illegal settlement expansion, a move that threatens the viability of a sovereign Palestinian state.

"The picture is clear," Barghouti says. "Israel wants sole power in the Middle East. They're using the Iranian threat pretext to finish off the Oslo Accords, stripping the Palestinian Authority of powers even in Area A."

According to the 1993 Oslo Accord, the PA administers Areas A and B, while Israel controls Area C, which constitutes 60% of the West Bank. Since then, Israel has continued to expand illegal settlements in violation of the accord.

Liqa Makki, a senior researcher, shares these concerns, noting that a US-Iran conflict would provide the perfect cover for mass expulsions.

"If war breaks out, Israel will exploit the global distraction to execute its dream of real annexation and population transfer. When the dust settles, the West Bank will be unrecognizable."

Senior members of Netanyahu's far-right coalition have openly expressed these ambitions, calling for the "voluntary migration" of Palestinians and the re-establishment of illegal settlements in Gaza.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has denied the existence of a Palestinian people, declaring that their ambitions must be crushed to ensure Jewish control between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea.

Nuclear Double Standards?

The renewed focus on Iran's nuclear capabilities has sparked debate over Western double standards regarding Israel's undeclared nuclear arsenal.

"Israel possesses 200 nuclear warheads and is one of the world's strongest military powers," says Barghouti, dismissing the narrative of an Iranian existential threat to Israel.

"The existential threat is faced by the Palestinian people, who are being liquidated," he adds.

Since October 2023, Israel's genocidal war on Gaza has resulted in over 72,000 Palestinian deaths and the destruction of vast areas of the territory. In the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces and armed settlers have killed hundreds more, displacing over 40,000 people and dismantling Palestinian infrastructure.

Paul Davis, a professor at the Global Policy Institute, defends the US stance, arguing that Iran's enrichment to 60% signals aggressive intent, unlike Israel, which has possessed nuclear weapons for years without using them.

Mustafa, however, concludes that Israel's approach indicates a total rejection of diplomacy and a desire to reshape the Middle East by force.

"Israel is trying to cancel any possibility of reaching settlements on all fronts. They want to topple the Iranian regime to change the region's face, regardless of the cost."

The Israeli objective is not just disarmament but government change in Iran, which Netanyahu has described as the "head of the octopus" coordinating a multi-front war of attrition through allies in Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and Syria. However, the weakening of Hezbollah and the fall of Bashar al-Assad in Syria have significantly weakened Iran's "Axis of Resistance."

What do you think? Is diplomacy still a viable option, or are we headed towards an inevitable conflict? Share your thoughts in the comments!